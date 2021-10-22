Queenstown marathon postponed, parties cancelled as Covid-19 restrictions remain in place

More than 9000 people took part in the 2014 Queenstown Marathon.

Queenstown Marathon has become the latest large scale event to be postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty.

More than 10,000 people were expected to take part in the marathon and associated running events on November 20.

However, organisers have said it could not take place under the social distancing rules of alert level 2.

Queenstown Marathon race director Keegan McCauley said the event would be moved to March 19 next year.

The news would be frustrating and disappointing for runners, McCauley said.

“We’re delighted that we’ll still be able to welcome runners from all over the country to the world’s most scenic marathon, providing the local economy and district as a whole that influx of visitors.”

All registered participants for the 2021 Queenstown Marathon would be contacted by event organisers regarding their entry and entries remain open for the rescheduled event.

Several other major events have been cancelled following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s confirmation that there would be no change in Covid-19 alert levels until regions reach a 90 per cent vaccination rate.

The Lincoln University Students’ Association Garden Party on Friday and the University of Canterbury Students’ Association (UCSA) Tea Party on Saturday have both been cancelled.

Supplied Last year’s Lincoln Garden Party was able to go ahead, but Lincoln University has confirmed that this year’s event has been cancelled.

In a statement released by police on Friday, Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said it was disappointing for students that the end of year parties could not go ahead due to ongoing Covid restrictions.

Police wanted students to still enjoy the day, but “do so within the current alert level 2 restrictions”.

He said police were working with both Canterbury and Lincoln university staff to ensure the safety of all students and would take enforcement action if necessary.

“We’re not there to ruin your fun, we just want you to stay safe.”

Under alert level 2, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 100 people.

Appley said students hosting a party should register with Good One Party. Police could help registered party organisers with safety measures and information on how to call for assistance if needed.

123RF Police are encouraging students to drink responsibly as official events are cancelled.

“Good One Party is a great way to manage your party and if something does get out of hand, that’s where we can help,” he said.

UCSA president Kim Fowler said students were gutted they could not celebrate together.

“It’s obviously really really disappointing, but it just wasn’t possibly to party safely under the current Covid settings, and we want everyone to be safe.”

The association was holding barbecues around campus to ensure people had something to eat before drinking at private events.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Students were treated to sun, brews and tunes at the 2018 Lincoln University Students' Association's Garden Party. (Video first published October 19, 2018)

“We have encouraged everyone to party safely, to have food available, and take care of each other,” she said.

The Tea Party would have attracted 3500 students.

The Westpac Champion Business Awards ceremony, scheduled for November 24 at Christchurch Arena, had also been canned.

It is the largest business awards in the country, with about 1200 people usually attending the sit down dinner event.

Joe Johnson/Stuff CECC chief executive Leeann Watson says it is not possible to hold an awards ceremony with the ongoing uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said the ceremony had been postponed twice but after no alert level announcement on Monday the decision was made to cancel. The organisers would announce award winners online, as they did last year when the event was also cancelled.

“Now more than ever we wanted to acknowledge and celebrate the really important role businesses play in our community in providing livelihoods for the residents of Christchurch. They have been through an incredibly tough time and are getting through it because they are resilient and innovative,” she said.

The Greymouth Motorcycle Street Race, which would have brought thousands to the West Coast this Labour Weekend, had also been cancelled due to Covid-19.

It is only the second time in the event’s 32-year history that it has not gone ahead.