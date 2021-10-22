Southland publican happy to enforce vaccination certificates

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare announce the next phase of the Government's Covid-19 response (full announcement).

A publican says if you're not vaccinated don't walk into his northern Southland hotel.

After Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Friday announcement about a new traffic-light system to replace the alert level system, Lumsden Hotel publican Tim Hanna said he was ready to enforce vaccine certificates.

Talking to his patrons, Hanna said some who he thought would be hesitant to get vaccinated, were not.

“They see it’s not a matter of personal freedom, it’s a matter of social responsibility.”

“If you don’t like it, don’t come to my hotel.”

Hanna would likely check vaccine certificates at the bar, as having someone on the door would require a new full-time employee, he said.

It’s the Government’s target to move to the traffic light system when 90 per cent of each DHB’s eligible population is double-dosed.

As of Wednesday Oct 20, 78 per cent of Southlanders had their first jab. In Invercargill it is 82 per cent, and Gore is 79 per cent.

Blair Jackson/Stuff Lumsden Hotel publican Tim Hanna says if you don't like vaccine certificates, don't come to his hotel. [File photo]

Gore District mayor Tracy Hicks and Southland District mayor Gary Tong are planning a “farm gate” tour of Southland in early November, to visit about 20-25 small communities to boost vaccination rates.

With the busy springtime on farms, getting the vaccine to rural communities was needed, Tong said.

He was quietly confident Southland would hit 90 per cent vaccinated.

“I don't think people understand not getting vaccinated will shrink their world.”

Hicks said getting to 90 per cent would require some “soldiering on”.

“As a community we really need to understand the dire implications of Delta coming into our community.”

Ngāi Tahu kaumātua Michael Skerrett felt vaccines should be mandatory, and said people were vaccinated for all sorts of things, like measles and mumps.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Waihōpai Rūnaka representative Michael Skerrett hopes 90 per cent of Māori will get vaccinated.

“We talk about freedoms, but you can’t drive through town at 100kmh, you can’t kill someone.”

Skerrett hoped 90 per cent of Māori would get vaccinated.

The Government committed $120m to raising Māori vaccination rates on Friday.

When asked if he thought 90 per cent of Māori would get vaccinated, Skerrett said it was hard to know if it would happen.

In the Southern DHB catchment area, 71.3 per cent of Māori have had at least one dose and 53.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“There’s always a few people who have the wrong idea ... you get a lot of misinformation affecting people,” Skerrett said.

Under the new traffic light system announced on Friday, if you are a business that chooses to use vaccination certificates, you can operate at every level. If not, there will likely be some restrictions at some levels.

For retail, certificates won't be necessary at essential goods and services, like supermarkets and pharmacies.

Southland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sheree Carey said it was good to have some clarity on the way forward.

However, she was waiting for employment law changes, expected in the coming weeks, concerning how to handle staff who chose not to be vaccinated.

Businesses would have to sit down and decide, whether they would be vaccinated, or unvaccinated, and deal with the consequences, she said.

“Each business needs to make that choice.”

Fiordland Business Association chair and hospitality owner Nathan Benfell noticed in Friday’s announcement a lack of information about when international borders would reopen.

“From a Te Anau perspective, we are still in the dark about internationals, domestic is nice but it’s not keeping food on the table.”

Benfell was pleased with the 90 per cent goal.

“There’s a clear mandate out there, and we just have to get to it.”

Southern DHB Covid-19 vaccine programme lead Hamish Brown said the goal was to vaccinate 90 per cent of people over the age of 12 by Christmas, and good progress was being made.

As of Friday, 87.4 per cent of the Southern DHB catchment area, which included Southland and Otago, had at least one dose and 72.4 per cent were fully vaccinated.

The Southern DHB was continually looking at data to identify areas and cohorts with lower vaccination rates and organising outreach programmes but there were no confirmed plans for another Super Saturday event at this stage, he said.