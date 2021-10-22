Covid-19: South Island could relax restrictions before the rest if vaccination targets are reached

The South Island will move out out of hard restrictions if the DHBs hit 90 per cent double-dose vaccination.

Some South island regions could be just weeks from reaching a Government-announced target of having 90 per cent of their populations fully Covid vaccinated, while parts of the island are lagging behind.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a new traffic light alert system on Friday which will see New Zealand move out of the alert level system once all district health boards (DHBs) have 90 per cent of their populations fully vaccinated.

However, the South Island can relax restrictions without having to wait for the rest of the country when all its DHBs reach the target, she said.

The traffic light system will use vaccine certificates to allow events and businesses including restaurants, bars, and hairdressers to operate without social distancing and capacity caps.

As of this week, the West Coast had the South Island’s lowest fully vaccinated rate of 60.8 per cent, with Canterbury second lowest at 62.4 per cent.

Further ahead are the South Canterbury DHB with 66.9 per cent fully vaccinated, Southern with 70.6 per cent, and Nelson/Marlborough with 71.2 per cent.

Professor Michael Plank, a Covid modeller from the University of Canterbury and research centre Te Pūnaha Matatini, said the first-vaccination numbers indicated where progress was needed.

Supplied A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will - eventually - replace the existing alert levels.

Plank said because 87.6 per cent of Canterbury residents have had one dose and second doses can follow after three weeks, the region is probably “with a bit of a push” only weeks from the 90 per cent full vaccination target.

Other one-dose percentages for South Island DHBs are Southern (86.8 per cent), Nelson/Marlborough (83.6 per cent), and South Canterbury (82.7 per cent).

However, the West Coast, with a single-dose rate of 77.4 per cent, needed to catch up, Plank said.

“The West Coast is lagging significantly behind. Maybe there's a bit of complacency there.

Supplied Waimakariri district mayor Dan Gordon getting his vaccination at the JabberWaka in Kaiapoi recently.

“There are some fairly remote communities, and they might feel Covid is a long way away. There might also be access issues in getting to vaccination centres, and the time and cost of travelling.”

Plank said initiatives such as a vaccination bus for the West Coast, or a local vaxathon could help boost numbers.

The West Coast had the second-biggest response to the October 16 Super Saturday vaxathon of any DHB area, with four per cent of coast residents turning out for a jab.

But one South Island mayor is sceptical over whether the 90 per cent target can be reached.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said he did not know if the West Coast could reach the 90 per cent target.

“The South Island shouldn’t be in level anything. Ninety per cent for the entire country when the South Island is at day 348 without a case of Covid seems to be very extreme. People would have the feeling that 90 per cent is a target that can't be met,” he said.

He said the region was 600km long with a sparsely spread population of 33,000.

If the 600-strong population at Gloriavale Christian Community did not get vaccinated, the figure would be very hard to reach, he said.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Westland mayor Bruce Smith said he did not know if the West Coast could reach the 90 per cent target. (File photo)

The Lake Brunner area has the lowest vaccination rate in the region, with only 51.6 per cent having at least one dose.

Auckland will move to red on the traffic lights system as soon as the three Auckland DHBs reach the 90 per cent double vaccination target.

“For the rest of the country, once every DHB hits 90 per cent double vaccinated we anticipate we will move collectively, together, to orange,” Ardern said on Friday.

“At orange – everything remains open, but because of vaccine certificates, all of the gathering limits currently in place for events, gatherings or hospitality can lift.”

Places that choose not to use vaccine certificates will either be closed or will have public health measures in place.

Ardren said special consideration when thinking about the traffic light settings was given to the South Island, which hasn't had a Covid case in the community in almost a year.

“We are open to moving the South Island before the rest of the country, if all the DHBs in the south hit their targets before others.”

Smith said he would not blame West Coasters if the rest of the country was left waiting for the region to catch up.

STUFF The Government's new Covid-19 framework includes a 'traffic light' system and widespread vaccination certificate enforcement.

“It won't be the West Coast dragging the country back, it will be the people that sets the rules,” he said.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson welcomed the Government’s plan, saying it would give businesses the confidence to plan ahead.

“There has been a high degree of frustration across our community at the lack of information for Christchurch, Canterbury and the South Island in the last few Government announcements,” she said.

Watson said there would be some frustration at having to remain at alert level 2 until the South Island was 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

She also welcomed the framework’s legal guidelines for businesses around refusing entry to non-vaccinated people, and for employers with staff vaccine mandates.

It was a topic they had received “numerous inquiries” about, she said.

"It is good to hear about the Government’s vaccination targets and once we reach these, what the new operating conditions are likely to be for businesses.”