Covid-19 vaccine target for DHBs: How close to 90 per cent is your region?

Auckland could achieve 90 per cent full vaccination coverage against Covid-19 for the eligible population before the end of November, an expert says, but it may take the rest of the country a bit longer.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ announced New Zealand would ditch alert levels in favour of a traffic light system to manage the virus once 90 per cent of the eligible population in all district health board areas had received a double dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Across the country, 86 per cent of the eligible population have had their first dose and 69 per cent have had a second.

The new strategy comes into effect in Auckland as soon as the region’s three DHBs meet the target.

The latest data shows 89 per cent of all Aucklanders aged 12 or older have had at least one dose and 73 per cent have had both.

However, there is some variation across the Auckland region. While the vaccination rates broken down into each of three Auckland DHBs have not been provided by the Government, Stuff has calculated the approximate rates by tallying up the most recent suburb level rates provided by the ministry.

Stuff’s analysis found that in Counties Manukau DHB, which covers south and east Auckland, just 69.4 per cent of the eligible population has had both doses, compared to 76.4 per cent in Auckland DHB (central Auckland).

The eligible population of Waitematā, which encompasses the North Shore and west of the super city, is sitting 71.9 per cent fully vaccinated.

Nelson Marlborough and Southern DHBs are neck and neck for second place, with 71 per cent of the eligible population double dosed, and 84 per cent and 87 per cent with at least one shot respectively.

But, other areas, such as the Bay of Plenty, where just 59 per cent of the eligible population has had two doses, are lagging far behind.

Covid-19 modeller and University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank​ said based on these figures, Auckland could reach 90 per cent of the eligible population double jabbed within a month.

“It could be four to five weeks if there’s a really strong push to get over that 90 per cent line.

“Obviously there are other DHBs that are lower and could take longer. Some of them are in the low to mid-70s – places like Taranaki, Tairawhiti. They needed a lot of effort anyway.”