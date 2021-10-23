Covid-19: Mayor Phil Goff says Auckland should move at 90 per cent vaccinated, even if Māori rates lag

Auckland mayor Phil Goff on whether to wait for Māori and Pasifika to reach 90 per cent vaccinated before opening up the supercity.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff wants the city to move into the more permissive Covid-19 “traffic light” system, even if Māori and Pasifika communities lag behind the overall city target of 90 per cent fully vaccinated.

Goff said he hoped the $120 million government support package for Māori vaccination would accelerate the rate of jabs, but the citywide threshold of 90 per cent fully vaccinated was the figure that counted.

In an interview with Stuff, the mayor also said he hoped the government would gradually relax the hard boundary north and south of the city, to let fully vaccinated and tested travellers attend important events.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Phil Goff thinks Auckland should be able to move out of level 3 in December.

Goff said advice he had received was that the shift for Auckland out of Covid-19 alert level 3 could come early in December.

Auckland can move into the toughest red stage of the traffic light “protection framework” when all three district health boards have hit 90 per cent – providing more freedoms to vaccination certificate holders, and businesses.

However while Auckland-wide is currently 72.83 per cent double-jabbed, the Pasifika level is 59.73 per cent and Māori trail on 50.69 per cent.

Goff hoped that the resources announced to boost Māori vaccination, and the success of Pasifika-led programmes would close the gap, but ultimately the citywide number “rules”.

“If we don’t do that, getting people to comply with controls under which they have to live will become harder and harder,” Goff told Stuff.

“That’s why, when you set your target, you don’t make exceptions to that target,” he said.

He was pleased the city now had a clear vaccination goal to achieve, but said it would not be easy.

“Ninety per cent sounds OK if you look at the overall picture in Auckland and see that we are at 89.5 per cent for the first jab, but some parts are lower – Counties Manukau [in the south] is at 85.6 per cent,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Additional vaccination sites were set up in south Auckland to encourage Pasifika communities to get jabbed.

“It will be a challenge to reach that, but that is not to say the government should not have set that at probably a world-high level.”

Goff said the big challenge now was to persuade people to get vaccinated.

The mayor hoped the regional “hard boundary” around alert level 3 Auckland, could be gone by Christmas, but he wasn’t convinced the government would choose to do that.

“As long as we have a couple of hundred new cases a day, and presumably the rest of the country – including the Waikato – doesn’t, then I don’t think realistically the government will choose that,” he said.

Goff also did not see much loosening of the international border this year, with Auckland airport – in which the council is a cornerstone shareholder – the country’s biggest gateway.

“I don’t think international borders will change before Christmas, other than perhaps an easing of requirements on New Zealanders returning home, and some essential categories for the workforce.”

Goff welcomed the doubling of resurgence support payments to business, and said around 70 per cent of $940m, including wage subsidies, that would be paid out each fortnight, would come to Auckland.