Covid-19: 90 per cent DHB target unfair to Pasifika and Māori, health expert says

New Zealand minus Auckland will move to the 'orange' setting of the Government's new Covid-19 traffic light system once vaccination rates hit 90% double doses.

A Pacific health expert says the government’s 90 per cent vaccination target for district health boards to move New Zealand forward is unfair as it doesn’t consider Pacific and Māori vaccination rates.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday that as soon as DHBs across the country fully vaccinated 90 per cent of their eligible populations, regions could move from the current alert level setting into the new traffic light system.

The Covid-19 framework is designed to control the spread of coronavirus, and allow for people to move more freely using vaccination certificates.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, introduced New Zealand’s new traffic light system to manage Covid-19 once district health boards across the country vaccinate 90 per cent of its eligible populations.

Dr Collin Tukuitonga, associate professor of public health at the University of Auckland, said he was still trying to get clarity from the Ministry of Health on what the vaccination target meant for Pasifika and Māori, but it sounded like these vulnerable communities were being forgotten and left behind.

READ MORE:

* Give us a date: Businesses want Governement to draw a line in the sand on Covid-19 framework transition date

* Covid-19: Northland vaccination rates 'low', Māori communities urged to get jabbed

* No-one will be left behind in race to reach 90 per cent vaccination rate - minister



He said the target was easy for DHBs like Hawke’s Bay, which had good vaccination rates for Pasifika, but for Auckland and other regions, it would be a real concern.

David White/Stuff Dr Collin Tukuitonga said Pasifika and Māori vaccination rates should be at the forefront of decision-making for New Zealand’s Covid-19 framework.

“It’s a risk, it’s a problem. They talk about equity in this framework, but really equity isn’t there,” Tukuitonga said,

“So if Counties Manukau DHB reached 90 per cent, and Pasifika or Māori rates were still at 70 per cent or below, we can still move forward to the new framework.

“It is a huge concern because Pasifika and Māori would remain a risk and still bear the brunt of this pandemic.”

Tukuitonga said Pacific and Māori health providers had been raising this since the first outbreak in New Zealand in 2020.

He said he was surprised to hear the government’s announcement, especially after Health Minister Andrew Little said Māori, Pasifika disabled communities that were vulnerable would not be left behind.

“They are leaving people behind, and it looks as if it’s not important to them anymore.”

In responding to questions about why a Māori vaccination target wasn’t set within the framework, Ardern said they gave good consideration to a range of different targets and reaching an equitable target was one of their goals.

“That is why we are using DHBs and stating that we want DHBs to reach that 90 per cent target. That’s our best way of making sure that no matter where you live in the country, we have good rates, and no matter who you are.

“At the same time you will see we are also, in this period, funding our Māori providers to accelerate the vaccination rates amongst communities as well. Coupled together with the incentive of vaccination certificates, we are eager and believe we can see those vaccination rates go up.”

Tukuitonga said district health boards have a huge responsibility now to think about what the implications were in moving to the new framework.

“I recognise it might work for some DHBs but in Auckland, Wellington and other areas with high Pasifika and Māori populations, this vaccination target is very concerning.

“The only thing I can say to our communities now is get vaccinated, we don’t have a choice now, and they’re introducing vaccination certificates. We can’t wait any longer – get vaccinated.”