Covid-19: 'Bit of a push' needed to reach 90 per cent vaccination rate

It’s time to take the battle to get vaccinated door-to-door as initiatives like drive-through clinics and marae-based programmes have “done their dash”, Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (chairperson) Lisa Tumahai​ says.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday that a new traffic light system will replace the current alert level system when all district health boards (DHBs) have 90 per cent of their populations fully vaccinated.

However, the South Island – which hasn't had a Covid case in the community in almost a year – can relax restrictions without having to wait for the rest of the country when all its DHBs reach the target, she said.

SUPPLIED Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai says the pathway forward needs to prevent Māori from dying from the virus.

The new system, which the Government has been quietly consulting on for several weeks, will allow fully vaccinated people to enjoy most freedoms at every level, through the use of vaccine certificates.

Businesses that choose to use vaccine certificates will have far more freedom to operate than those that don’t.

The ability to do small localised lockdowns will remain.

Speaking to media after Friday’s announcement, Tumahai said iwi had requested a 95 per cent vaccination rate, but respected the Government had to “put a stake in the ground”.

Supplied A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will eventually replace the existing alert levels.

“They've gone for 90 per cent [overall], and we know that ... probably means something between 50 and 60 per cent for Māori.”

DHBs had an obligation to reach the vulnerable and unwilling within the Māori community, and iwi would hold them to account on that, she said.

As of Friday morning, 68 per cent of New Zealand's eligible Māori population (those aged 12 and over) had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 47 per cent had received their second. Overall, 86 per cent of the general population has received their first dose and 69 per cent their second.

In Canterbury, 71 per cent of Māori have received their first dose and 47 per cent their second.

Tumahai said she thought old initiatives such as drive-through clinics and marae-based clinics contributed to the low rates.

Such initiatives had “done their dash” and new approaches were needed to reassure whānau who were “frightened” of the potential implications for their children.

Tumahai suggested more community outreach was needed, which could include having advocates go door-to-door and sit down with people in their homes to discuss vaccination.

“If we focus on the right supports [being] in place for our families to get them vaccinated then the rates will [follow],” she said.

Stuff earlier reported that Christchurch’s Whānau Ora Community Clinic was set to start knocking on doors, street by street, to offer vaccinations in Aranui – a Christchurch suburb with notably low uptake among Māori. Only half of the suburb's 900-odd eligible Māori residents have had their first jab.

Nationwide, the lowest vaccination rates among Māori are in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Tairawhiti, Taranaki, and (Rotorua) Lakes.

As of Friday morning, the West Coast DHB had the South Island’s lowest rate of fully vaccinated people overall, at 62 per cent, while Canterbury was second lowest at 64 per cent.

South Canterbury DHB had 69 per cent fully vaccinated, while Southern and Nelson/Marlborough DHBs both had 72 per cent.

Professor Michael Plank​, a Covid modeller from the University of Canterbury and research centre Te Pūnaha Matatini, said the first-vaccination numbers indicated where progress was needed.

Supplied Professor Michael Plank says “with a bit of a push” Canterbury could be only weeks away from the 90 per cent full vaccination target.

Because 88 per cent of Cantabrians had already received one dose and second doses could follow after three weeks, the region was probably – “with a bit of a push” – only weeks from the 90 per cent full vaccination target.

The West Coast, with a single-dose rate of 78 per cent, needed to catch up though.

“Maybe there's a bit of complacency there. There are some fairly remote communities, and they might feel Covid is a long way away.

“There might also be access issues in getting to vaccination centres, and the time and cost of travelling.”

STUFF Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare announces a further $120m fund to support Māori vaccination efforts.

Plank said initiatives such as a vaccination bus for the West Coast, or a local vaxathon, could help boost numbers.

The West Coast had the second-biggest response of any DHB area last weekend's Super Saturday vaxathon, with 4 per cent of Coasters turning out for a jab.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel​ encouraged all South Islanders to get vaccinated if they wanted more freedom and to take some stress off the health system.

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins​ said vaccine certificates and the 90 per cent target provided a “clear” way for the South Island to live with very few restrictions.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins says there’s a “moral obligation” to make sure the 90 per cent vaccination target is “equally spread across our community”.

But there was a “moral obligation” to first make sure the 90 per cent was “equally spread across our community, whether that’s by neighbourhood, age or ethnicity”.

The Dunedin City Council’s focus was on supporting Te Kāika, a charitable entity half owned by Ngāi Tahu, to deliver the vaccine to those who had not had the opportunity to get it yet, he said.

“Those who have had the opportunity and have chosen not to are no longer just risking their own health, but the wider wellbeing of their whole community.”

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult​ welcomed the traffic light system but said he was “disappointed” it did not provide a clearer path towards reopening travel within New Zealand.

“It is clearly constructed to encourage all Kiwis to get fully vaccinated, which is the ultimate goal in keeping us all safe and getting back to doing the things we love.”

However, there was “no clarity or certainty over exactly when” the 90 per cent target would be reached, and it was “highly unlikely” all DHBs would actually reach it.

He suggested 80 per cent was a more realistic target.

“Government has done a fantastic job in keeping us one of the safest places to be during this pandemic, but it’s my belief that the country is now looking for more surety.

“I hope that it will be swiftly forthcoming.”