Covid-19: Two new cases identified in Northland after travelling from Auckland

The Government's new Covid-19 framework includes a 'traffic light' system and widespread vaccination certificate enforcement.

Two community cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Northland.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the cases are linked to a person recently diagnosed in Auckland.

“The individuals recently travelled to the Kaikohe area from Auckland. This was permitted travel under alert level 3,” it said in a statement.

The pair are now isolating near Kaikohe.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Covid-19 testing continues in Northland. (File photo)

“A case investigation is under way and so far it has identified a limited number of close contacts. These individuals are currently being tested.”

Interviews are under way to establish any locations of interest. Kaikohe residents are asked to keep an eye on the ministry’s locations of interest list.

“The situation is currently being assessed and the ministry will provide further public health advice if required.”

Additional testing efforts are being arranged and details will be available on the Healthpoint website soon.

The cases are not linked to two women previously reported to have Covid-19 in Northland, who allegedly crossed the Auckland border with fraudulent travel exemption documents.

They are not included in the 129 new community cases reported by the Ministry of Health on Friday, as their test results were received outside its daily reporting window.

The region is just three days into restrictions being eased from alert level 3, after two women from Auckland travelled through the area and later tested positive for the virus.

Parua Bay Tavern, in Whangārei Heads, has closed its doors as a precaution after a family member of a worker tested positive. It is unclear whether this is connected to the confirmed cases in Northland.

“All staff members are isolating and getting tested today,” the restaurant told patrons on its Facebook page on Friday.

The Ministry of Health reminded Northlanders to get vaccinated this weekend if they have not yet done so.

“If they have had a first dose three weeks or more ago, then they can get their second dose now.”

Vaccination clinic locations can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Earlier on Friday, the Government announced New Zealand would move to new Covid-19 framework, replacing the alert level system, once all DHBs reach 90 per cent vaccination rates.

Currently, 72.5 per cent of the eligible Northland population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 57.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Māori and Pacific full-vaccination rates in the region are sitting at 41.3 and 47.3 per cent respectively.