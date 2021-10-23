Covid-19: Legal issues with vaccine certificates still to be worked out

Vaccine certificates are coming, but the legal settings haven’t been decided.

The Government does not know who will be liable if businesses, events or individuals breach vaccine certificate rules when they are introduced next month.

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the Covid-19 Protection Framework – a traffic light system explaining the restrictions people will face once 90 per cent of people are fully vaccinated.

It includes detail on how vaccine certificates will work under the new system.

Businesses will be able to opt in to using vaccine certificates, but those who choose not to embrace the health passes will be faced with severe restrictions on how they can operate.

Despite giving details on how certificates will work, a spokesperson for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet said it still had not worked out the legal detail.

“The Covid-19 Protection Framework outlines the settings where vaccination certificates will be required,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Full details including legal guidance is now being developed for a range of sectors around the requirements within the framework, including verification of vaccination status.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said a law change would be made in about three weeks.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins says a law change will be pushed through in three weeks.

“Yes, it will require a law change, that law change will be to the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act,” Hipkins said.

“It will be introduced to the house after the forthcoming recess, so in about two and half, three weeks time. I expect it to pass through the house very quickly.

“It will pick up the issues around the vaccine certificate.”

The Government will have to iron out many details in the next fortnight, before introducing altered legislation to the house.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jacinda Ardern and her Cabinet are still working through the legal settings.

On Friday, the DPMC spokesperson could not say whether legal obligations would fall on a business, venue or event owner if unvaccinated people used their premises, despite certificate scanning being in place.

They could not even say if such a business or event would be obligated to scan every person’s certificate.

DPMC was asked if individuals could be fined or face prosecution for gaining access to a business without a vaccine certificate, but again, they did not know.

They could not say if businesses or events would have to cover the cost of introducing scanning technology.

And they also could not say when the new vaccine certification system would be ready, or introduced.

But they do know what the certificates will look like.

“Everyone in New Zealand will be able to access a scannable QR code as proof of vaccination and Covid-19 test results by later this year.

“High vaccination rates mean we will soon be able to take a new approach to managing Covid-19 with fewer restrictions and less reliance on lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.”

The spokesperson said more information on certificates should be available by November, after ministers had made further decisions.