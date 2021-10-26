Covid-19: Goff tips more Government support for Auckland

Auckland mayor Phil Goff hopes for more Government support for the city.

A further, Auckland-focussed Covid-19 support package could be coming, according the city’s mayor Phil Goff.

Goff praised Friday’s increased Government support for businesses, but said he continued to work with Minister of Finance Grant Robertson on a further Auckland package.

In addition to specific changes, the mayor hoped the Government would recognise the sacrifices Auckland had made as Aotearoa’s international gateway, to keep Covid-19 from spreading nationwide.

“I hope maybe in the space of a few weeks we can make an announcement for this city,” Goff said in an interview with Stuff.

Auckland has been working on allowing restaurants and bars in the inner-city, to expand into available outdoor space, but those serving alcohol face complicated licensing hurdles.

“Controls that stop the city being able to liberalise, when we get to the red zone, for the hospitality industry, being able to use our pavements – there are things in the Sale of Liquour Act, and the slowness of that bureaucracy,” said Goff.

The mayor acknowledged the value of the double resurgence support payments to businesses, and the wages subsidies, noting 70 per cent of $940 million a fortnight would flow into Auckland.

However, he was looking for more acknowledgement of the pain Auckland has been through.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Auckland’s northern motorway in August 2021 on the first day of the Delta-variant lockdown

“An acknowledgement of some sort that Aucklanders are carrying the burden for the whole country,” is how he put it, as the city works through its tenth week of lockdown.

“The reason we have restrictions is so that we stop Covid spreading out of Auckland, to the rest of the country – the reason we've got Covid in Auckland is largely because we are the gateway city,” he said.

Goff said Auckland Council was doing as much as it could, within its restricted ability, to help businesses.

He cited the waiving of fees and the extension of rates postponements begun during the 2020 lockdown.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Lockdowns have hit Auckland business hard, a deserted Karangahape Rd during 2020’s first Covid-19 alert level 4.

“The advice from Auckland Unlimited (the city’s economic and culture agency) is that the big levers that we have to pull, are the levers that central government is in control of.

“It’s about working with, and negotiating with them to ensure every lever we can pull to facilitate the survival of businesses facing extended lockdown, but which would otherwise be viable,” Goff said.

The mayor, along with Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett welcomed a $50m fund for business advice, and $10m to help with mental health and wellbeing, delivered through the Regional Business Partner Network.

“The issues we’re looking at aren’t about business, they’re about people. And then there’s the partners, the families and the relationships and employees,” Barnett said.

Goff said that package “indicates the government has been listening to what we we've been telling it and the business sector has been telling it.”