Hope that Covid-19 case at top of the South Island prompts vaccinations, unity

Nelsonians react to today's news that a Covid-19 case has been discovered in Blenheim.

The wider Nelson-Marlborough region is reeling at the first case of Covid-19 in the South Island since 2020 being found in its community. But locals say they hope the case prompts more vaccinations, and feelings of unity, after what experts have called a wake-up call for the South Island.

On Saturday morning, the Ministry of Health confirmed an individual was isolating in Blenheim after returning a positive test case late on Friday. So far the Ministry of Health has made no further mention of the affect the case would have on alert levels.

Nelson is about 120 kilometres from Blenheim and is a journey commonly travelled, with many anxious about what the long weekend announcements hold.

Tasman Mayor Tim King said it was “massively disappointing, but not entirely surprising” Covid had reached the top of the South.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 case in Blenheim is South Island's first community case since 2020

* Covid 19: Speedway vouchers, barbecues and prizes, mayors support Saturday vaccination push

* Covid-19: Nelson businesses hurting after 18 months of Covid

* Efforts continue to vaccinate Marlborough despite 85 per cent first dose rate



He said after the traffic light announcement on Friday, this new case was “just another level of uncertainty about what happens next”.

“We’re pretty used to level 2.”

King said the challenge for Nelson and Tasman was now reaching 90 per cent vaccination as the region was “behind a bit”.

“Whether you agree or not, try as hard as possible to get to 90 per cent to give ourselves the best chance in a shift of alert levels.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese was at the re-opening of the Nelson Market when she heard about the Covid case in Blenheim and says there is an “inevitability around Covid”.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said it was only a matter of time before Covid reached the South Island so it was up to the community to get both vaccinations.

“There’s an inevitability around Covid, and we’ve been hearing that from the PM over the last few weeks, which is why it’s so absolutely critical now that people get vaccinated. Over the next week it’s essential we keep moving that vaccination rate up. That is the best way for our community to stay safe.”

Stuff took to the streets of Nelson to get reaction from locals.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nelson and Tasman mayors are encouraging anyone who hasn’t had their vaccines to get them done as a Covid case is confirmed in Blenheim just over 100 kilometres away.

Bus Tokimoean was at a local bar when he heard the news and said he had family in Blenheim. He hoped it didn’t mean an increase in alert levels.

“Not cool, not cool at all.”

Karen Wilson said, “We have to learn to live with it,” but she was keen to see more people in the Nelson region get their first jab.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Luke Millar (left) and Andrew Millar were surprised about a case being so close to Nelson.

Bernard Loomans said he wasn’t happy about the case so close to home as all it took was “one person” before it spread further afield. “It’s a sad state of affairs but we’ve just got to keep at it.”

Unable to be vaccinated due to “health conditions”, Zach Velenski said it was “a bit freaky” having a case so close.

Martin Heafield was disappointed with protests that had been taking place in Nelson recently. “If we don’t sort it all out and get strong and do it all properly we’re going to get Covid, we’re going to get Covid here.”

Meanwhile, it was a “big surprise” for Luke and Andrew Millar. Andrew said it had some “worrying consequences” but it didn’t affect the pair too much as they “keep safe wherever we go”.