Covid-19: What we know (and don't know) about vaccine certificates

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says if people want to do the things they love this summer, they need to get vaccinated.

The Government’s new Covid-19 framework relies heavily on vaccination certificates, but how the certificates will work remains unclear.

Many countries have had vaccine certificates for much of 2021. Some, such as Denmark, have even stopped requiring their use domestically due to gaining a degree of control over the virus.

But New Zealand, which started its vaccine roll-out in February, is yet to put vaccine certificates in the hands of the 2.9 million Kiwis who have had their shots so far.

Manish Swarup/AP Some countries have had Covid-19 vaccination certificates for months already, including India.

Dr Andrew Chen​ of the University of Auckland’s Koi Tū – Centre for Informed Futures said we’re running out of time.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 vaccine certificate an 'indirect vaccine mandate' for staff, lawyer says

* Covid-19: Hard to make vaccine certificates completely 'fraud-proof', but extra ID checks will help

* How to prove you are vaccinated for international travel under the new vaccine certificate system

* How vaccine passports could impact festivals, cafes, work and our freedom



“You kind of want people to be able to access and generate a vaccine certificate before they get to red [on the traffic light system] – so that people aren’t wandering around trying to get into places without a vaccine certificate because they haven't had time to get one,” he said.

Supplied University of Auckland Koi Tū – Centre for Informed Futures research fellow Dr Andrew Chen said people need to be allowed time to get their vaccine certificates before the traffic light system kicks in.

National Party Covid-19 Response spokesman Chris Bishop said it was “disgraceful” that the certificates were not already available.

“'It’s been obvious for many months, that to be able to prove that you’re vaccinated, is going to be critical.”

The ‘red’ step of the new traffic light system will allow New Zealanders much more freedom than the current system’s alert level 4.

But these freedoms will only be granted to those with vaccine certificates, while the unvaccinated and venues who do not use vaccine certificates will be left in conditions similar to alert level 3.

Supplied The new system that replaces alert levels.

The certificates, including for domestic and international use, are anticipated to be available from the My Covid Record website from mid to late November, Ministry of Health group manager of national digital services Michael Dreyer​ said.

“The exact timing for when and where vaccination proof will be required are still being finalised. We are also consulting with the business, hospitality and events sectors on the finer details of how it will work.”

So far, it has been confirmed businesses will use a verifier app to scan a QR code that can be printed or displayed on a smartphone. Dreyer said the verifier app will ensure the certificate’s validity, but will not retain any personal details on the businesses’ device.

Places requiring proof of vaccination under the new framework could include events, sport and faith-based gatherings and retail and hospitality businesses. There will be an exemption process for those who are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons to get certification.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party Covid-19 Response spokesman Chris Bishop said vaccine certificates should have been made available by now.

Proof will not be required at supermarkets, health services, food banks and petrol stations. Under 12s, who are currently unable to be vaccinated, will not need a certificate.

International certificates for travellers will include more personal information to be in line with overseas certification requirements.

Chen, who has closely followed digital contact tracing and vaccine certification efforts globally, said QR codes were “reasonably tamperproof or fraud proof”, with only the Ministry of Health able to generate valid codes, quashing the aspirations of anyone thinking they could get away with a fake.

He expected the only information visible on the verifier app would be the certificate holder’s name and something akin to a green tick or a red cross, and that businesses would be required to ask for photo ID.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff QR codes are generally tamperproof and a safe bet for the vaccine certificates, Chen said.

“That photo ID check is supposed to be there to make sure that you are the person who matches this particular QR code.”

Chen believed the verifier app would not be used by the Government as an enforcement mechanism. That could be a matter for police and Work Safe to conduct spot checks.

“The strictness of the enforcement is probably a bit questionable at this stage, we will have to wait and see what the policy says.”

He added that as “a country of narks”, New Zealanders might act as an enforcement body anyway, as demonstrated by several high-profile Covid restriction breaches.

“Consumers hopefully will generally have a choice. If they can see that a business is not checking vaccination certificates when they should be, and it’s something that they care about, maybe don’t go to that business.”

Olivia Lund​, health and safety expert and partner at law firm Duncan Cotterill, said policing vaccine certificates would likely be an onerous task for businesses, as a staff member would need to check each customer as they come through the door.

Businesses would likely be able to display signs to show they require vaccine certificates and to let shoppers know they are entering a fully vaccinated site.

The new framework would be one of the biggest upheavals of workplace regulations in recent history, Lund said.

Supplied Health and safety expert and Duncan Cotterill law firm partner Olivia Lund said clarification around the vaccine certificates was needed “sooner rather than later”.

"That's why it's so complex."

The Government needed to define what type of businesses should use vaccine certificates, and quickly. Businesses needed at least six weeks notice to prepare, which included working out which staff still needed to be vaccinated.

"We need it sooner rather than later."

Lund added that there may be equity issues as not everyone had access to a smartphone, internet or a printer to retrieve their QR code.

The Ministry of Health’s Dreyer said feedback received so far had indicated the My Covid Record website was “very easy to use”.

“However, for those who don’t have internet access or require alternative accessible options, we will be providing alternative solutions.”

In a statement, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins added that accessibility for each pocket of the population was a must.

“The whole point of this is to make the digital system as easy to use as possible, so there are no barriers to uptake.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said how vaccine certificates would be used domestically was not yet finalised.

The day-to-day use of domestic vaccine certificates is yet to be finalised, but getting the digital tools in place to enable the country to open up with limited virus spread was a firm focus, especially for large gatherings and events.

“Large events and festivals are particularly high risk for Covid-19, and that’s why we’ve said we’re focused on requiring proof of vaccination there.”

The privacy and security of the vaccine certificates was also an “absolute priority”.

“I’m aware that the Ministry team and its partner agencies also take this extremely seriously and any developments have absolutely had to factor that in.”