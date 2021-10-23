Covid-19: Auckland hits 90 per cent first doses, 75 per cent fully vaccinated

Auckland mayor Phil Goff hopes for more Government support for the city.

Aucklanders can celebrate a milestone this Labour Weekend - 90 per cent of the region has now had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health confirmed today that after 3975 first doses were injected in Auckland on Friday, nearly 1.3 million Aucklanders are halfway vaccinated against the virus.

Another 14,374 second doses were delivered yesterday, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 75 per cent.

Nationally, 86 per cent of the population has their first dose, and 70 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Each Auckland district health boards (DHB) needs to reach 90 per cent full vaccination rates before the city will move to the new Red level of the Covid-19 management plan.

As of Friday, Auckland DHB was leading the way with 79 per cent fully vaccinated, then Waitematā DHB with 74 per cent followed by Counties Manukau DHB with 71 per cent.

Of Auckland’s Māori population, 74 per cent have received their first dose and 53 per cent have had their second, while 81 per cent of Auckland Pasifika have received their first dose and 62 per cent their second.

Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC) Director, Professor Nikki Turner, said reaching 90 per cent first doses shows handing the vaccine roll-out to communities is working.

“Every extra bit helps at this point. The more vaccination we have, the less the virus will spread, so congratulations,” Professor Turner said.

“This is New Zealand ingenuity at its best. Each community is different, they have different needs, and I think the real importance of celebrating and listening to each community and giving them resources and leave no community behind is what we’re seeing.”

She said another national vaccination day could help, but several more pointed community events could be just as effective to help boost vaccine rates where they are lagging.

Leading epidemiologist from the University of Otago, Professor Michael Baker, said events like ‘Super Saturday’ helped get people excited and more comfortable about getting vaccinated.

“The positive thing about this milestone is for most people, the big decision is to get the first dose. Once you’ve had your first dose, you’re quite likely to get your second.

“It is a useful marker on the way to getting to 90 per cent fully vaccinated.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Community-based events have been held regularly around Auckland to help boost vaccination numbers.

While a population of 90 per cent fully vaccinated Aucklanders would be a boon to the Covid-19 response, it would still leave tens of thousands exposed to the virus, Baker said.

He said he hopes to see children aged five to 11 vaccinated soon, and for New Zealand to aim higher than 90 per cent full coverage.

“If we can push vaccination higher than that, we could see a significant drop in spread and poor outcomes,” he said.

Today the Ministry of Health again asked those yet unvaccinated or eligible for their second dose to “make today their Super Saturday.”

“Vaccination is our number one protection against Covid-19. The Pfizer vaccine is safe, will help stop you getting seriously ill, and could save your life.”

A list of where to get vaccinated, and tested, for Covid-19 in Auckland over the long weekend can be found here.