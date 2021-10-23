Covid-19: High positivity rate in North Shore sparks concern over potential undetected community spread

Nelsonians react to Saturday's news that a Covid-19 case has been discovered in Blenheim.

Ministry of Health officials are worried there could be undetected spread of Covid-19 in the community, with a North Shore suburb continuing to show markedly high positivity rates for the virus.

Redvale alone had a positivity rate of seven per cent by Friday, which dropped a touch to six per cent by Saturday.

Testing has been ramped up in the last week in the suburb, along with Rosedale, Bayswater, and New Lynn, with 600 tests processed from those suburbs since Thursday, October 21, a ministry spokesman said.

There were 15,149 tests processed in Auckland in the past 24 hours.

“Tests continue to keep being registered for up to 48 hours after the swabs have been taken so we expect this number to increase,” the spokesman said.

“While the testing positivity rate has decreased slightly, a rate of six per cent is still concerning. It suggests there may be undetected cases in the community.

“We are pleased with the uptake in response to our calls for residents in Redvale, New Lynn, Rosedale, and Bayswater to be tested.”

The spokesman could not reveal how many of today’s 104 new cases of Covid-19 came from Redvale or another suburb of interest.

There is no specific vaccination data for Redvale, but it sits on the border between Dairy Flat South and Okura Bush – both of which are vaccinating at about the national average rate.

In Dairy Flat South, 87.4 per cent have their first dose, and 72 per cent are fully vaccinated, while in Okura Bush 86.6 per cent have their first dose and 67.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In the Waitematā District Health Board area, which covers the North Shore, 90 per cent of eligible residents have had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 74 per cent have had their second.

“We continue to urge Redvale residents with any Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested as soon as possible, even if they are vaccinated,” the ministry spokesman said.

Testing in these areas is available at GP And Urgent Care clinics, as well as:

Eventfinda Stadium, 17 Silverfield, Wairau Valley - open 8.30am to 4.30pm

North Harbour Stadium, Oteha Valley Road in Carpark B – open 8.30am – 4.30pm

Northcote Community Testing Centre, Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue – open 6.30am – 6.30pm

Whānau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson, Corner of Edsel and Catherine Street – open 8am to 3pm

Massey Pop-up Community Testing Centre, Carpark of Community Hub, Triangle Park, 385 Don Buck Road – open 8.30am to 5pm

A list of where to get vaccinated, and tested, for Covid-19 in Auckland over the long weekend can be found here.