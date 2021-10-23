Covid-19: Ministry reveals Blenheim locations of interest, case isolating under public health supervision

Nelsonians react to Saturday's news that a Covid-19 case has been discovered in Blenheim.

The Ministry of Health has published locations of interest in Blenheim following the announcement that a positive case of Covid-19 has been identified there.

The individual is isolating in Blenheim in “dedicated accommodation,” the ministry says, with public health supervision.

Investigations are underway as to how the person became infected, but case interviews suggest they are linked to the Te Awamutu cluster, the ministry said earlier today.

The case’s flights, Flight NZ8231 Rotorua to Wellington at 7am, and Flight NZ8725 Wellington to Blenheim at 9am, and Wellington Airport on Thursday, October 21, from 8.15am to 9am, are listed as locations of interest.

A case was at Rotorua Regional Airport on Wednesday, October 20 from 4pm till 5pm, and on Thursday, October 21 from 6.30am to 7.15am.

There are six Blenheim locations of interest: New World, Countdown Blenheim, Couplands Bakery, Mitre 10 Mega, Shosha, and KiwiCamp Riverlands, which were visited between Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22.

Also on the list are Mobil Wairau Road and Judd and Charles Panel Beaters Wairau Valley in Auckland.

Testing facilities for Covid-19 is available at: Blenheim CBAC: Horton Park, off Redwood St (9am to 5.30pm on Sunday and Monday), Nelson CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke (10am to 6pm on Sunday and Monday).

Blenheim residents should monitor the locations of interest site, and get tested no matter how mild their Covid-19 symptoms are.

Ministry of Health advice to anyone who was in the same locations as these is to:

“Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.”

Earlier today, Ministry of Health said the latest case's initial test, including a follow-up swab, returned a weak positive result, and that the risk appears low given the individual’s likely late stage of infection.

People in Marlborough, Nelson, and Tasman are urged to get vaccinated this weekend, the ministry added.

Latest data from Nelson Marlborough Health shows 84.4 per cent of the people in the area it covers have had their first vaccination, and 72.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. The Marlborough region itself is on 90 per cent first doses.