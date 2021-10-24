Blenheim's Covid-19 case travelled alone, was picked up at airport by close contact

The punters were out and about at the Blenheim Farmers Market, but there was only one thing on everyone's lips - the town's first Covid case.

People in Marlborough are relieved to learn no further Covid-19 cases have been detected in connection with a man who tested positive on Friday.

The person, a Waikato man thought to be in his 20s, arrived at Marlborough Airport from Rotorua via Wellington on Thursday morning, before seeking an initial Covid test following a sore throat, that returned a weak positive result on Friday evening.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson told The Marlborough Express the person had travelled to Blenheim alone, and was unvaccinated. The ministry was only aware of two “household contacts” based in Blenheim, and they both returned negative test results on Sunday. The individual travelled from the airport with one or both of the close contacts, the ministry said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff About 20 cars queue for Covid-19 tests at the Horton Park CBAC on Sunday morning.

The man had been in supervised isolation while the Ministry of Health tracked his movements, across six shops and KiwiCamp Riverlands, and issued alerts to people he may have crossed paths with. Those people were asked to self-monitor for 14 days, and get a test and stay home if symptoms develop.

The Marlborough Farmers’ Market looked a bit different on Sunday, set up in a straight line rather than the usual circle, so the entrance and exit could be carefully managed, and no tables and chairs were put out.

Marketing and promotions manager Sigrun Steinhagen said the alert levels may not have changed, but organisers wanted to be “more cautious” with the positive case in town.

The market was still relatively busy, if not back to its usual October levels, stallholders said.

Market-goer Sue Witheridge said with only one case so far in Blenheim, she was feeling confident the virus could be contained, and the region could continue in alert level 2.

“One case is nothing, if we have no more positive cases in the next few days then we’ve really contained it,” Witheridge said on Sunday. “We’re all wearing masks and social distancing and scanning QR codes.

“I know there are cases in Auckland and now we have this young man in Blenheim, but in the UK they just had 50,000 cases in one day. So for us to have 100, that’s nothing.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Mississippi Herbs owner Leah Gibson says the QR code scanner helped her partner check for contacts with the positive Covid-19 case that arrived in Blenheim on Thursday.

Mississippi Herbs owner Leah Gibson said she and her partner panicked when the list of locations of interest was released on Saturday evening, because her partner had visited most of them in the last few days.

“He had flown in from Wellington, he’d been to Mitre 10 and so on. But the Covid diary thing worked really well for us, we could see the flight was the day before this guy arrived, he wasn’t at Mitre 10 at the same time.

“So it was a great relief to see that. And I think the Ministry of Health website is pretty clear about what to do if you’ve been somewhere he has, monitor your symptoms and all that.”

The case, the first in the South Island since 2020, had been described as “low risk” as the man appeared to be in the late stage of infection.

Initial case interviews suggested the case was linked to the Te Awamutu cluster in Waikato, which was now in alert level 3, and the man isolating in Blenheim had a small number of close contacts in Waikato, the ministry said. Those people had been contacted and were isolating while tests were arranged.

Nelson Marlborough Health said 84.4 per cent of the people in the area it covered have had their first vaccination, and 72.3 per cent were fully vaccinated. Marlborough was on 90 per cent first doses.

Marlborough Primary Health Organisation primary care manager Sue Allen said the region's only testing station, at Horton Park in Blenheim, had three lanes “constantly flowing” on Sunday.

The team had taken more than 250 tests on Sunday by 3.30pm, with another 144 taken on Saturday.

"Lots of people swabbed were in locations of interest, or in the same flight as the positive case," Allen said. Some appeared to be unwell, while others were just concerned, she said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marie Normile still made it down to the Marlborough Farmers’ Market on Sunday to get her groceries.

Marie Normile, at the farmers’ market to buy fresh produce and fish, said she was really disappointed that somehow the virus had escaped through the alert level 3 boundary.

“Most people are actually trying really hard to comply with the rules, so anyone that breaches the rules is just selfish. And that would brass me off, quite frankly.”

Normile was hoping there would not be a change in alert levels, as she had a trip scheduled for Thursday to Kaikōura and Hanmer.

“There’s a whole group of us older travellers, and if someone has let us down by not following the rules, it will affect not just me but a whole lot of people. I already missed by sister’s 60th because we can’t go to Hamilton.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Anna Wood, 13, left, and her mother Nami Yasuda said the virus’ arrival in Blenheim was a bit scary.

Nami Yasuda and her daughter Anna Wood, 13, said it was scary the virus had arrived in Blenheim, but knowing they were both fully vaccinated now made them feel a little less scared.

“But you do still worry about what’s happening next, if there will be a level 3 lockdown,” Yasuda said.

“I would like to know more about this case. We still don’t really know what’s happening with the alert levels and we’re still a bit confused.”

Rasmussen Gardens stallholder Jeff Lee said it was “same old, same old” at the Sunday market.

“It’s unfortunate but not surprising ... obviously there’s a bit of uncertainty if there’s going to be a lockdown.”

His wife Evelyn said she was expecting a lockdown to be announced the same day the positive case was confirmed. “I guess they think because it’s low risk, there’s no need.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Blenheim had a calmness hanging over it in the immediate hours after a positive Covid-19 case was confirmed in the town.

People shopping in central Blenheim were similarly relaxed, in the hours following confirmation of the positive case.

Nelson firefighter Symon Mitchell and his wife Julie Young had travelled to Marlborough for the long Labour Weekend, and were shopping in central Blenheim when Young read the news online.

“I think it was inevitable. It was only a matter of time, wasn't it?" Young said.

“The shops have gone very quiet since the news came out.”

Mitchell had been reading about the traffic light system in the newspaper on a park bench, while Young was in the shops.

“I'm booked in to go to a biking event up in Taranaki ... at the moment I'm still hopeful. You just never know what's coming, that's the trouble.”

Dagmar Moulisova and Marek Lukes had cycled into central Blenheim to shop for a wedding present for their friends getting married in Queenstown next week.

“So we're a bit stressed if the wedding will happen or not, hopefully it is only the one case and we don't have to go into lockdown ... We were really sad to hear the news,” Lukes said.

“Last week I had my first vaccination. So hopefully everyone will be responsible and get their injection now, because I think we can limit the cases here.”

Ministry of Health advice

People at Blenheim’s locations of interest at the relevant times are asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Locations of interest

Thursday, October 21

Flight NZ8725 Wellington to Blenheim, 9am to 9.30am

Wairau Pharmacy on Scott St, 9.30am to 9.45am

New World Blenheim, 8pm to 8.30pm

KiwiCamp Riverlands, 3535 State Highway 1, 10.45am to 11.59pm

Friday, October 22

KiwiCamp Riverlands, 3535 State Highway 1, 12am to 7.15pm

Mitre 10 MEGA Blenheim, 174 Alabama Rd, October 22, 2.05pm to 4.30pm

Coupland’s Bakeries Blenheim, 27 Grove Rd, 2.45pm to 3pm

Shosha Blenheim, 17 Queen St, 4pm to 5pm

Countdown Blenheim, 4pm to 5pm

Get a Covid 19 test

Blenheim CBAC: Horton Park, off Redwood St. Open 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Get vaccinated

Vaccination clinic locations across the region are available on the Nelson Marlborough Health website.

Blenheim Vaccination Centre: Unit 3, 19 Henry St

Monday (Labour Day): 8.30am to 5pm

At a pharmacy or GP clinic (medical centre)