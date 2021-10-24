Covid-19: More than 300 first doses given in Nelson after Blenheim case

The South Island will move out out of hard restrictions if the DHBs hit 90 per cent double-dose vaccination.

The Covid case in Blenheim is having a positive effect on vaccination rates in Nelson as hundreds walk-in for their first jab.

Vaccination events, sports personalities and popular locals have been encouraging the community to get vaccinated, but it was the positive case popping up just over the hill from Nelson that saw even more people rush to get the jab at the start of Labour Weekend.

News broke of the new case just after 11am on Saturday, and Nelson Bays Primary Health general manager Charlotte Etheridge said by midday people were heading to the two Nelson region sites in droves.

Between the Richmond site at 253 Queen St and Nelson’s Paru Paru Rd site there were “over 200 walk-ins ... the majority of them being first dose”.

“It has encouraged people to understand and realise that it’s a real thing. It makes it more real for people.”

Nelson Bays Primary Health figures as at 2.50pm on October 24 reported a total of 625 vaccinations administered since Saturday 10am, with 309 of those receiving their first Pfizer jab. On Saturday, the Nelson Covid Vaccination Centre vaccinated 163 patients, 85 receiving their first dose, while at Richmond’s Queen St Vaccination Centre on the same day, 90 of the 215 vaccinated received their first dose. On Sunday, 50 out of the 95 who visited the Nelson Covid Vaccination centre were receiving their first dose, and in Richmond, of the 152 vaccinated, 84 were first time visitors.

Meanwhile, by midday on Saturday, the Nelson Community Testing Centre had been set up, open at Saxton Field in Stoke until 6pm and on Sunday and Monday from 10am to 6pm.

Etheridge said it may be open Tuesday also, but it would be monitored “day by day”.

The testing station was “quite quiet” yesterday, she said, possibly due to the sites of interest not yet being released but she said by Sunday morning there was a “steady flow” of vehicles after the first hour of opening.

Brya Ingram/Stuff More than 200 walk-ins were vaccinated in Nelson on the first day of Labour Weekend after a positive case was confirmed in Blenheim. (File photo)

As at 2.50pm on October 24, the reported number of patients tested at Nelson’s Community Testing Centre since 10am the same day was 41.

“That’s a good sign people are coming to be tested, and it’s important they do that if they’ve got symptoms” including cough, store throat or head aches.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nelson Bays Primary Health Charlotte Etheridge says there was a “steady flow” of people at the Covid testing centre on Sunday, the day after a positive case was announced in Blenheim.

“It’s about people understanding we are trying to protect everybody. They also need to come forward and either go get tested if they do have any symptoms ... [or] seek advice around the vaccine if they’re unsure.”

Both the region’s mayors were encouraging locals in Nelson and Tasman to roll up their sleeve after the positive case in Marlborough.

Tasman Mayor Tim King said now was the time to be getting vaccinated if you weren’t already.

“Whether you agree or not, try as hard as possible to get to 90 per cent to give ourselves the best chance in a shift of alert levels.”

While Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese echoed King’s sentiment and said it was “absolutely critical” people got vaccinated.

“Over the next week it’s essential we keep moving that vaccination rate up.”

Testing locations in Nelson:

Nelson CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke. Open 10am to 6pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Additional testing capacity in the area will be stood up, if needed, and details will be available on the Healthpoint website.

Meanwhile, those in Nelson, and Tasman are reminded to get vaccinated this weekend if they have not already. Vaccination clinic locations across the region are available on the Nelson Marlborough Health website.