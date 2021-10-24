Southland leaders hope Blenheim Covid case encourages vaccinations

Cars line up for Covid-19 tests at the Horton Park Testing Centre in Blenheim, where the South Island's first positive case of Covid-19 in almost a year was identified on Saturday.

Southland mayors and business leaders hope the news that Covid-19 has reached the South Island for the first time since 2020 will encourage vaccination uptake in the region.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health reported a man who had travelled from Rotorua to Blenheim, Marlborough on October 21 had returned a weak positive test.

Interviews with the case, who is now isolating in dedicated accommodation with public health supervision, have indicated they are linked to the Te Awamutu cluster, the ministry said on Sunday.

Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks said he hoped the news caused people to think about their choice to remain unvaccinated.

In Nelson, there were reports of "hundreds" of people walking in for their first Covid-19 jab in the 24 hours following the announcement of the Blenheim case.

As of Friday, 88 per cent of people in the Southern DHB catchment area have received their first dose of the vaccine, with 73 per cent now fully vaccinated.

“I think we need to get our heads around the fact that these cases will come, and the best protection we can provide for this population is vaccination,” Hicks said.

“With vaccination it can be a relatively mild illness, without vaccination, Delta has killed hundreds of thousands.”

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and GP Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt said there had been a general sense of inevitability regarding the virus making its way south for a period of time now.

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said on Sunday that officials should start thinking now about limiting inter-island travel to prevent further transmission.

However, whilst an interisland border would help prevent the spread of the virus, it would also damage businesses – particularly in areas such as Queenstown, which relied on tourism, Shadbolt said.

He hoped the positive case would push councils to have a firmer stance on encouraging vaccinations.

“I think councils should really be pushing hard on this one. We’re on 88 per cent first dose, it’s close,” he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill mayor Tim Shadboldt hopes the new Covid-19 case in the South Island will push councils to have a firmer stance on encouraging vaccinations. [File Photo].

The news of the positive case in the South Island came just a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a new “traffic light” Covid-19 response framework ,which will replace the current alert level system, on Friday.

The framework relies on vaccine certificates in order for businesses to operate almost as usual at all traffic light settings.

The country will transition to the traffic light system once each District Health Board is 90 per cent vaccinated. It was flagged that if each DHB in the South Island reached 90 per cent before the rest of the country it could transition earlier.

Fiordland Business Association chairman and Shakespeare House Bed and Breakfast owner Nathan Benfell said people had become hesitant about booking travel since the beginning of this current outbreak, and the Blenheim case wouldn't help.

He currently had just one booking at Shakespeare House for New Year's Eve in Te Anau, generally well known for it’s up-beat holiday period.

Whilst he welcomed the 90 per cent vaccination target set on Friday for the transition to the “traffic light” system, struggling tourism businesses needed more clarity around when international borders would open.

“We need more information, and we needed it yesterday to be fair,” he said.

He agreed the new case would encourage many who had been “too busy” to get vaccinated, with a Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Te Anau next Saturday coming at the perfect time, he said.