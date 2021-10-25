'I don't think people need to panic': Blenheim's Covid case still 'low risk'

The punters were out and about at the Blenheim Farmers Market, but there was only one thing on everyone's lips - the town's first Covid case.

Experts have re-emphasised the importance of strong border controls around regions in lockdown after a Covid-19 case was confirmed in the South Island over the weekend.

The person, understood to be a young man, travelled by car from Waikato to Rotorua Airport before flying to Blenheim via Wellington on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health has said interviews suggested he is linked to Waikato's Te Awamutu cluster which, as of Sunday, had grown to 30 cases.

The Blenheim case, first confirmed on Saturday, is the first Covid-19 community case in the South Island in nearly a year.

The man is unvaccinated but told authorities he was wearing a mask while at the locations of interest in Blenheim.

The Ministry of Health has said the case is low risk – a view supported by epidemiologists. There have been no further cases linked to Blenheim as of 1pm on Sunday.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Cars line up for Covid-19 tests at the Horton Park Testing Centre in Blenheimon Sunday, 24 hours after the South Island's first positive community case of Covid-19 in almost a year was identified there on Saturday.

Two household contacts of the Blenheim case have tested negative and remain in isolation.

Professor Michael Baker, an epidemiologist from the University of Otago, said the case looked “very low risk” but was a reminder of the vulnerability to the South Island.

“The big question with this case is if they came from a level 3 area, the Waikato, Te Awamutu ... how were they able to get on a flight?”

“What does this case say about our system for preventing infected people leaving the Waikato?” he said.

Baker questioned whether there were enough checks in place on the border – and said keeping Covid-19 out of the South Island would have huge benefits.

Suppplied/katie chalmers Professor Michael Baker, seen here getting his second vaccine at Porirua earlier this month, says the Blenheim case poses “very low risk”.

“It will save lives, the longer we keep the virus out of the South Island while they’re getting their immunisation levels up, and it will keep the South Island functioning at level 2 rather than going to level 3, potentially,” he said.

Distinguished Professor Nigel French, executive director of the Infectious Disease Research Centre based at Massey University, also said the case looked to be low risk, but said people need to be on guard.

“I don't think people need to panic,” he said.

French said the boundaries between alert level 2 and level 3 areas were critical for preventing infections spilling over.

“The borders are in place there for a reason and it’s to protect the most vulnerable people in New Zealand. They’re only as effective as the way that people abide by them,” he said.

“Ultimately, the real risk is if people don’t obey the rules.”

It remains unclear how the man, if linked to Te Awamutu – which is in alert level 3 – ended up in Rotorua, which is at alert level 2.

The Ministry of Health was unable to say whether the man was breaking alert level rules by crossing a boundary, how he was able to do so or whether he had an exemption.

“The priority currently remains firmly on completing the public health investigation and ascertaining the individuals movements to manage the public health risk,” a spokesman said.

Any possible breach would be a health matter, the ministry said.

His two flights, between Rotorua and Wellington and then on to Blenheim, are considered locations of interest, as are the Wellington and Rotorua airports. Several locations in Blenheim, including two supermarkets and a vape shop are as well, and there are 14 locations of interest in total.

The man stayed at KiwiCamp Riverlands on Thursday night and left on Friday morning. Owner Chris Wagner said no one else was at the campsite at the time and none of his staff were exposed.

The Marlborough region’s only testing station, at Horton Park in Blenheim, had three lanes “constantly flowing” on Sunday. More than 250 tests were done by 3.30pm; 144 were done on Saturday.

In the Nelson Marlborough DHB area, 84.4 per cent of people have had their first vaccination and 72.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Canterbury, there was a sense of worry among some of those getting vaccinated on Sunday.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Darren Thai getting his second jab at the Pages Rd vaccination centre in Christchurch.

Darren Thai had just finished his time going through managed isolation and quarantine in Rotorua and wanted to immediately get his second dose at Christchurch’s Orchard Rd vaccination centre.

“I was a little worried,” he said, after hearing about the case in Blenheim.

Eoin Hudson, who had already planned to get his second dose, said he suspected it would “only be a matter of time” before a case was found in the South Island.

Ministry of Health data shows that over Friday and Saturday, 3349 people across the Canterbury DHB area got their first dose of the vaccine – while 9440 had their second jab.

Additional reporting by Hanna McCallum.