Covid-19: More than 3000 Auckland surgeries put off during alert level 4, DHBs say

Malany Turner is one of the thousands of people affected by the impact of the recent alert level 4 lockdown on non-urgent surgeries.

Around 3000 Aucklanders missed their elective surgery during the city’s six-week level 4 lockdown, with some still waiting to be rescheduled.

Each of Auckland’s district health boards (DHBs) had to reschedule between around 900 and 1150 surgeries during level 4.

With the country leaving its Covid-19 elimination strategy behind and largely relying on high vaccination rates to lead the pandemic response, a surgeon is worried the worst is yet to come.

Elective surgeries, also referred to as planned care or non-acute care, are surgeries scheduled in advance for non-life threatening conditions like removing kidney stones, or for more serious issues like cancer.

Some surgeries are also diagnostic tools, just one stage in treating a condition.

At the Auckland district health board (ADHB), at least 1008 surgeries were deferred specifically because of Covid-19, Stuff was told after filing an Official Information Act request.

The worst weeks were August 23 to August 29, with 383 surgeries delayed, and the following week when another 257 surgeries were postponed.

In the first two weeks of level 3 in Auckland, 88 surgeries were delayed, even as surgeries started up again.

“Almost all of the patients cancelled or rescheduled remain on our planned care waiting list and will be booked into future capacity as it becomes available,” ADHB Chief Executive Ailsa Claire told Stuff.

“We cannot quantify exactly how many as the condition of some of these patients may change before they reach their new booking date.”

The Counties Manukau DHB cancelled or rescheduled 1150 elective surgeries, Stuff learned earlier this month.

And in Waitematā DHB, a spokeswoman said around 150 elective surgeries were postponed for every one of the six weeks Auckland was in level 4: some 900 procedures.

Academic surgeon Dr Sarah Rennie said she worried what would happen if there was a surge in Covid-19 cases needing hospital care, causing further delays and reducing capacity in the healthcare system.

“Patients’ conditions may deteriorate in the meantime, they may suffer more pain or disability as a result of their conditions and it may have a negative impact on their quality of life,” she told Stuff in an email.

Duncan Bliss, Auckland DHB associate director of surgical and perioperative services, told Stuff it was unfortunate but necessary to postpone planned procedures to make room for acute patients, but cancer-related surgery had continued.

“Throughout this current Covid outbreak, we continue to provide treatment and carried out urgent surgery for patients with cancer and other conditions where surgery couldn’t safely be postponed,” he said in a statement.

“Patients and whānau can be assured that our clinicians regularly review our waiting lists so that patients who have the greatest clinical need are prioritised. We never take the decision to postpone planned procedures or surgeries lightly.”

A general surgeon and surgical endoscopist herself, Dr Rennie is one of New Zealand’s surgical advisors for the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.

The lack of cancer screening programmes, and surgical and radiological diagnostic procedures to catch cancers early was of top concern, she said.

“The capacity to provide non-life threatening but transformative surgery such as hernia repairs has also been impacted.”

She said most elective cancer surgeries had still happened under alert level 4, however.

Dr Rennie said by now, hospitals should have ensured negative pressure rooms were ready for Covid-19 patients, with a larger workforce of nurses and support staff to go with them.

“I am concerned about us having the capacity to deal with the backlog and I also am concerned that it will get worse before things improve.”