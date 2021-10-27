Stuck in Canada without a visa or MIQ spot, Kiwi could become 'illegal immigrant'

Isabella Carter's father works in China but has been unable to get a spot in MIQ to return home. She has written a letter to the prime minister describing the MIQ system as cruel and unfair.

A New Zealand citizen stuck in Canada without a visa says he feels “lost” and is considering moving to the United Kingdom or South America if he can’t get home soon.

Nash Forrester has been trying to get home for five months but has been unable to secure a spot in managed isolation (MIQ), either through room releases or the “lotteries”.

He also applied for an emergency allocation on the grounds that his Canadian work permit expired on October 16 and he will become an “illegal immigrant".

On Tuesday, the Government declined his application because it was not satisfied he was “legally unable to stay" in Canada and had “no other option than to return to New Zealand". Forrester believed that decision was made because he might be able to get a three-month tourist visa in Canada but said that would not help his plight because he would be unable to work and could not afford to live off his savings.

Nash Forrester/Supplied Nash Forrester, 21, is stuck in Canada. His visa has expired but he can't get home because he has not been able to get a spot in MIQ.

Forrester said the process, which he described as broken, left him “absolutely furious”.

“I am in disbelief about how I have been treated while being over in Canada and not being able to get to the country I was born in.”

The former Christchurch resident moved to Banff, in Alberta, in November 2019 to work as a chef.

Nash Forrester/Supplied Nash Forrester says he is in disbelief about how he is being treated.

When Covid-19 first hit in early 2020 he did not have enough money saved to return to Aotearoa, so decided to stay in Canada as long as he could.

Forrester said he was fully vaccinated and had previously had Covid-19.

As his deadline to leave the country crept closer, he had started lodging online complaints with the MIQ team.

He was shocked to receive a response from a manager a few days ago saying that if he made further complaints he would not receive a response.

The 21-year-old is now looking at alternative ways to get home, which could include flying to the UK or South America to “ride it out there” until he could get an MIQ spot.

“I just feel lost in the world right now. I feel like there is nowhere I can go.”

In a statement, joint head of MIQ Megan Main​ said MIQ declined Forrester’s application because it was not satisfied he could not stay in Canada, based on the evidence he provided.

MIQ had received several complaints from Forrester, she confirmed, the first of which he made last Thursday.

Staff responded the same day to advise Forrester they were receiving “extremely high volumes” of applications, which was affecting response times. They told him his application was under assessment and apologised for any distress caused by the wait.

After he made a third complaint about the delay, MIQ told Forrester that because processing times were out of the control of the complaints resolution team, and they had already responded to his complaint, staff would file “further communication of this nature without acknowledgement or response”.

Forrester had raised a fourth complaint about his declined application and staff would respond to him within five days, Main said.

Applications for emergency spots in managed isolation cases were assessed on a case-by-case basis against “set criteria”.

Whether an application was approved depended on the number of applicants and available places at any time and people who were unable to legally remain in their current location were not guaranteed an exemption.

“These decisions are not easy ones to make and we are sympathetic to the distressing situations people applying for an emergency allocation are in. However, we need to balance each individual emergency application with our critical work to ensure the safety of all New Zealanders and the limited available capacity in managed isolation facilities.”

Main acknowledged that missing out on MIQ spots was “difficult and frustrating”.

However, several thousand rooms would be released by the end of January and MIQ was closely monitoring its capacity in the wake of the community outbreak, she said. The date of the next room release was to be confirmed.