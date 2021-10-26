Covid-19: Level 2 still possible for Waikato before 90 per cent vaccination, leaders say

Parts of Waikato have been in lockdown since October 3, but leaders say there’s hope for an alert level move before the traffic light system kicks in.

There is a glimmer of hope that Waikato could move to alert level 2 before it reaches 90 per cent vaccination rates, say a Labour politician and a public health expert.

A politician in opposition also says it will happen, but only when the Government can’t reach its vaccination target.

Parts of Waikato, including Hamilton, have been in level 3 lockdown since October 3, when Covid-19 cases were reported in Raglan and Hamilton East.

The level 3 boundary was later extended to the Waitomo, Waipā and Ōtorohanga districts. The lockdown will be reviewed on Wednesday.

Professor Michael Baker told Stuff a move to alert level 2 comes down to three things – vaccinations, contact tracing and abiding by alert level restrictions.

“If the people follow the rules... the likelihood of moving to alert level 2 is possible,” he said.

Chains of transmission must be stamped out before a move, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Following the rules will be the key to keeping a move to alert level 2 on the cards, University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker says. [File Photo].

Waikato had four new community cases on Tuesday, taking the region’s total to 91. Six cases remain unlinked.

Vaccination rates will be extra important in light of Friday's announcement of a new traffic light system of restrictions, to be used once all DHBs have vaccinated 90 per cent of their eligible population.

The system would eliminate almost all lockdowns and generally see schools open all the time, but stricter limits on people who are not vaccinated and businesses which don't require vaccination certificates. Localised lockdowns would still be in the toolkit.

Waikato is sitting at 85 per cent for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with second doses sitting at 68 per cent.

Hamilton East Labour MP Jamie Strange said the region was in a higher restriction than Auckland because it has a greater chance of moving to level 2.

“Lumping us in with Auckland and making it one big region isn’t a good idea. We’re in a different situation,” Strange said.

Getty Images The Te Awamutu cluster is the most challenging for the Waikato at the moment, Labour MP for Hamilton East Jamie Strange said.

“I’m not saying it will be easy, the Te Awamutu cluster is the most challenging cluster at present.”

The Government is still effectively running an elimination strategy outside of Auckland, while doing suppression inside, and doesn't want to have to lock down other parts of the country while getting vaccination rates up.

“The [Waikato] testing rates are high, that’s positive ... There is hope, the six unlinked cases is where the decision-making will centre around.”

Meanwhile, a move to alert level 2 is inevitable, but won’t come in a great hurry, National’s Hamilton East MP David Bennett said.

It would only happen because the Government was unable to sustain the 90 per cent vaccination target, he added.

Christel Yardley/Stuff National’s Hamilton East MP David Bennet said a move to level 2 won’t come in a great hurry.

“The elimination strategy hasn’t worked, and now it’s a catch-up period where they are pushing for vaccinations.

“Covid will get through the country in the near future and that may happen before the 90 per cent targets are achieved, but they will need to open up to a lower level at some point.

Aaron Wood/Stuff Large swathes of Waikato are in level 3, but an alert level review is due on Wednesday.

“[The Government] had a year to get people ready for this scenario, but they sat there and didn’t take precautions and now they've been caught on the hop.

“You can’t have extended periods of lockdown, you can't do this forever.”

Nationwide, based on Ministry of Health vaccination data – as at 11.59pm on Sunday - 87 per cent​ of the eligible population over the age of 12 has had one dose, while 71 per cent​ are fully vaccinated.

Supplied Data researcher Andrew Sporle says New Zealand needs to be aiming well above its 90 per cent vaccination target.

And Andrew Sporle, who teaches statistics and research design at Auckland University, said we’ll need to go beyond the 90 per cent vaccination target.

The Government is using 90 per cent of people engaged with health care services, not 90 per cent of the population, he said.

“It’s a useful target, but it’s not a goal. We need to keep going,” Sporle said.

“This is huge and this is urgent, case numbers will rise even more in the coming weeks, we’ve done the hard work, but we need to be going even further.”