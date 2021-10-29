Son gets temporary MIQ exemption to see dying dad for two hours, despite finishing 14-day stay 18 hours later

Brad Stephenson (left) was stuck in MIQ while his father Alex, 71, has days to live.

In less than 24 hours, Brad Stephenson has been let out of quarantine in Auckland, driven to Tauranga, driven back to Auckland, only to be officially released from quarantine after a final night in his isolation hotel.

“I did try and push the point when I got this one day release that would it just not make more sense to release me 18 hours early,” he said.

“It makes no sense.”

Stephenson’s case has been highlighted by opposition MPs as an example of how unfairly MIQ is being run with National Party leader Judith Collins calling it "utterly cruel”.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: MBIE ordered to reconsider richlister Murray Bolton's home isolation bid

* Son declined MIQ exemption to say goodbye to dying dad

* Legal challenge to Government's MIQ system could be heard before Christmas



MBIE is blaming a points system for the situation, saying the formula it has created means he is assessed as high risk despite being double vaccinated and having returned more than four negative tests in 14 days.

A top lawyer says it will take a lot for the courts to intervene, but we might be reaching such a point.

Stephenson arrived in New Zealand from Britain on October 15. He had travelled home to see his 71-year-old dad, Alex, who is fighting liver cancer.

He expected to do the full 14 days in quarantine, but on arrival Alex developed an infection and was given days to live.

But Stephenson’s application to leave the Crowne Plaza facility early was declined on the grounds he posed too great a health risk to New Zealand.

Instead, a MIQ worker has suggested he ask to be let out three hours early when he leaves quarantine on Friday.

After gaining the support of lawyers, and doctors, he applied for a second exemption on October 22, and was granted a temporary exemption at 1.45pm on Thursday. After a number of complications, Stephenson finally left MIQ at 4.45pm.

“It was awesome, just to spend that time with dad and get to say all those things I've wanted to say for a long time was amazing.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced major changes to the MIQ process on Thursday.

“I was a lucky one, I got to see my dad.”

He was allowed to spend two hours with him before being transported back to Auckland by MIQ staff, where he spent his final night in the confines of a hotel. He was permanently released seven hours later.

“Overall the last ten days have been harrowing, in regard to each day I wasn’t sure if I would be able to speak to my dad again.”

Joint head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Megan Main said MIQ is required to continue to evaluate all exemption applications in the way set out in current legislation.

Applications are scored using a public health risk assessment tool provided by the Ministry of Health.

“MIQ decision-makers have no ability to override the tool and grant an exemption where someone scores above 10,” she said.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Frances Joychild QC says the way MBIE is running MIQ is a breach of human rights.

The risk assessment considers a number of factors, including the risk level of the country the person has come from, the number of countries they travelled through to get to New Zealand, the number of airports they transited through, the duration of exemption, where and who they intend to visit on release and how many people they will come into contact with.

On his travels to NZ, Stephenson had a two-hour stopover in Singapore.

“The idea that is the issue and the main thing they consider is very surprising," he said.

Earlier in the week MBIE was ordered to reconsider multi-millionaire Murray Bolton's dismissed request to isolate at home after travelling to the United States.

At a judicial review on Wednesday, Bolton, 73, argued he needed to travel to the US for a pre-public listing board meeting, but the court heard his application for an exemption to isolate at home was turned down.

Justice Geoffrey Venning issued his result, directing MBIE to reconsider Bolton’s application.

He will issue his full reasons later this week, but said Bolton needed to attend the board meeting and the risk of him contracting Covid-19 if he had to stay in an MIQ facility on his return should be taken into account given Bolton's age.

Lawyer Frances Joychild believes MBIE is breaching the law and the New Zealander's right to return home, with how they're managing exemptions.

“It’s very unfair and unreasonable how it is being operated.”

Joychild represented Bergen Graham, a pregnant New Zealand woman with a medical condition who was stranded uninsured in the United States, and declined an emergency MIQ spot six times.

She was finally given a spot after launching a lawsuit against the Government.

“It’ll take a lot for the court to intervene in a Government policy on a matter like this, but I believe we've just about reached that stage,” Joychild said.

People producing multiple negative tests and being double vaccinated meant there would be less and less justification for their excuses, she said.

And despite Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announcing from November double vaccinated returnees would have their MIQ stay halved to seven days, and three days in isolation at home, Joychild said it wouldn't fix the exemption issue.

“I’m surprised that there haven’t been cases taken.”

Kevin Stent/Dominion Post Paul Radich QC was hopeful the matter could be heard before the end of the year.

Wellington QC Paul Radich is representing advocacy group Grounded Kiwis who filed a claim against Minister of Health Andrew Little, Hipkins and MBIE alleging they acted “unlawfully and unreasonably” in the design and operation of the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system.

Radich told Stuff earlier in the month the challenge was “about the right of all New Zealanders to enter New Zealand, which is a fundamental human right in every country under a democratic system”.

The date of a hearing, should one occur, would depend on a number of factors, including the availability of counsel and a judge but Radich hoped it would be before the end of the year.