Covid-19: Government's vaccine mandate no surprise for business owners

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says businesses that require vaccine certificates for entry will now be required to have a fully vaccinated workforce.

Business owners might have expected the Government to announce a vaccine mandate, but not all of them know what they will do next.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced vaccines would now be mandatory for staff at any business where vaccine passports were required for customers, such as hospitality, hairdressers and gyms.

Non-vaccinated workers would be given four weeks to get the jab, or they could lose their job.

Employers would also have to give staff paid time off to get vaccinated, and would need to keep records about workers’ vaccination status.

The new announcement meant around 40 per cent of New Zealand’s workforce will now be covered by vaccination mandates.

The current sectors covered by mandates, which included border workers, teachers, and frontline health staff, made up 15 per cent of the workforce.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said when the new mandate would come into force would depend on when New Zealand moved to its new ‘traffic light’ system.

Ministers would also look at the possibility of introducing mandates for other sectors, he said, such as for public-facing public servants.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Koha Fitness co-owner Tarina Stephens says she is fully vaccinated, but has not yet decided whether she will require gym patrons to have a vaccine certificate. (File photo)

Co-owner of Koha Fitness in central Christchurch, Tarina Stephens, said as a gym owner she understood vaccination meant freedom, and said she was vaccinated herself.

“But I also believe individuals have a choice.”

She said not many details about the new mandate that businesses could follow through on had been made available yet, and there needed to be more clarity.

Stephens also felt too much of the onus was now placed on business owners.

She had not yet decided whether the gym would require patrons to have a vaccine certificate.

“We’ve already got members asking us what our decision will be. [But] we’re going to lose customers no matter what.

“I think it’s such a hard time to be in business. We’re just regular people doing our best... to take care of our people.”

Many of Canterbury’s leading hospitality owners said they expected a vaccine mandate for both customers and staff, and had already been asking staff to get jabbed prior to the announcement.

George Heard/Stuff The Terrace landlord Antony Gough says he has no problem with vaccine mandates for staff and customers. (File photo).

This included central city landlord Antony Gough, who oversees most of the bars and restaurants on Oxford Tce including Amazonita, Botanic, The Craft Embassy and Chihuahua.

Gough said he “fully supports” a vaccine mandate for both customers and staff at hospitality venues.

“We felt this was coming, and I’m pleased the Government has made a move and stopped fluffing around.”

He had suggested to his tenants that all should require customers and staff to be jabbed even prior to the announcement. He said none had come back to him with any concerns.

“They see the sense in it.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Grand chief executive Darin Rainbird will require all staff and customers to be fully vaccinated when the hospitality hub opens at the Old Post Office building in February. (File photo)

The Grand chief executive Darin Rainbird will have the final say on vaccine mandates for all of his tenants, staff and customers when the hospitality hub opens in February.

He and all staff he hired so far were fully vaccinated, and in the event of another lockdown, The Grand would become an essential service to allow it to continue operating.

“We’re confident we have the best Covid plan for a business across the country,” he said.

“Our plan was always to follow best practice and that’s what we will do.”

Best practice was to follow the Government’s mandates, he said.

Former Christchurch chef of the year Simon Levy said staff at his restaurants Inati and Hali were “family”, and all were double jabbed or had at least one dose, to keep them protected.

“We speak openly about these things. Everyone’s allowed their opinion, but if we want to get back to normal we need to work together and get vaccinated.”

Nearly half of the seating at Levy’s restaurants could not be used with the current restrictions, and vaccinations would allow for those restrictions to be relaxed, he said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Inati and Hali head chef Simon Levy, Christchurch’s chef of the year in 2020, will also require all of his staff to be fully vaccinated. (File photo)

“Christmas is around the corner and that’s a massive time for hospitality. We need to get vaccinated.”

None of Levy’s staff had raised concerns about getting vaccinated so far, he said.

The Canterbury chamber of commerce had been advocating for clarity and certainty around business rules, and the vaccine mandate announcement provided that, chief executive Leann Watson said.

“We endorse this because of the clarity it gives our business owners,” she said.

At a time of uncertainty, straightforward processes and clear legalities behind those were “all in all very useful”.

“This reduces the risks for businesses, and it is easy to understand what the rules are.”