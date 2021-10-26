Covid-19: 14 Redvale partygoers slapped with $300 fines for breaking level 3 rules

Auckland police are investigating after a party was held at home in Redvale, North Shore, in breach of lockdown rules.

Police have dished out 14 infringement notices to people who attended a North Shore house party, in breach of lockdown rules.

Officers visited a property in Redvale, Albany, shortly after 4am on October 17, by which time they said most partygoers had left.

The party was in breach of current alert level 3 restrictions in the region and resulted in a 28-year-old man being arrested and charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act. He will appear in court at a later date.

Last week, a police spokesman said six infringement notices had been issued, but that has since grown to 14.

Those issued with infringement notices are required to pay a maximum of $300, but from November that rises to a maximum of $4,000.

Police have also made one Youth Aid referral as part of the investigation.

“This was an expensive night for those who chose to breach the current alert level 3 restrictions in Auckland,” the spokesman said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A party was held at this Redvale rental in northern Auckland despite the area being in an alert level three lockdown.

"These restrictions are in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19, particularly given the risks that the Delta strain poses.”

Multiple videos circulating on social media showed numerous people attending what was described as an “influencer party”.

Some videos have since been removed, after a backlash from followers and some who attended the party have since apologised for their actions on social media.

Police thanked all those who have assisted with inquiries.

“Police remind the public that we have a very low tolerance for such instances as these and enforcement action will strongly be considered for breaches of these restrictions.

From November 1, people who breach pandemic public health restrictions face fines of up to $12,000 while companies can be fined up to $15,000 for court action.

Those issued with infringement notices will face a maximum of $4,000 up from $300.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield earlier expressed his disappointment at those who turned up for the party.

“It must be very disappointing for others in Auckland because they’ve been doing the hard yards for a couple of months,” he said.

“There’s no doubt that people are tiring of the situation and that’s understandable, but there’s a difference to being tired ... and something that is blatantly flouting.”