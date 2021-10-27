No early reprieve for survey crew isolating on ship at Port Taranaki

The MMA Vision is currently anchored at Port Taranaki, with its crew waiting until they’re allowed off on Sunday.

A Kiwi survey ship is sitting at Port Taranaki “burning cash” waiting on its crew's 14 days isolation to be up, despite the 18 seafarers on board already returning two negative Covid-19 tests this month.

The MMA Vision had been undertaking survey work for the new Southern Cross internet cable in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand.

But despite being “isolated” at sea for 25 days, and having returned negative covid tests before departure on October 2, the crew were last week denied exemption from the 14-day quarantine period all international arrivals must go through before entering the country.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said the crew would have to isolate on the vessel until Sunday October 31, due to the maritime border order.

On Wednesday, the ship, managed by New Plymouth-based Kingston Offshore Services moored in Port Taranaki. No crew have been allowed to leave the vessel, which is anchored away from other ships.

Kingston Offshore Services managing director, Kurt Aldam, said the whole ordeal had seen them “burning cash”.

There are six crew on board who were meant to have come off the ship on Sunday, and the company is now paying them double time.

Aldam wouldn't put a figure on how much it was costing to keep the crew on board the boat.

“It's a deposit on a house,” he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Kingston Offshore Services managing director, Kurt Aldam, called the whole situation “ridiculous”.

The ship had returned to port on Sunday to pick up cargo, and while the crew had to stay on board they were all tested for Covid-19.

Aldam said the testing came at “a huge expense”, but the results were all negative.

He claimed the Ministry of Health last week told him it was working on an exemption to the maritime border order with Minister for Covid-19 Response, Chris Hipkins.

However, he had heard nothing since.

“It's just ridiculous,” Aldam said.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for comment.

The crew had previously returned negative Covid test results before setting off from Auckland on October 2.

They then travelled to 150 kilometres east of Lord Howe Island, in the middle of the Tasman Sea, to undertake their work.

They did not come into contact with anyone during the voyage.

Taranaki has one of the country’s lowest rates of fully vaccinated people. To reach the 90 per cent vaccine target, Taranaki needs to be averaging 481 jabs a day until Christmas.

Last week, Taranaki Medical Officer of Health Dr Jonathan Jarman said he understood the isolation order “could be frustrating” for the company and crew.

Jarman said a TDHB preliminary public health risk assessment found the crew were low risk and could return, but then found the maritime border order states that because the crew were in international waters, they must isolate for 14 days.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The vessel returned to Port Taranaki on Wednesday, after taking cargo out to the oil fields.

Those 14 days started on October 18 when the crew started their voyage back to New Zealand.