Covid-19: The presents that might not be in Santa's sack this Christmas

The Warehouse has released the top 10 toys sold over the past decade.

The excruciating pain of stepping on freshly opened Lego on Christmas morning could be a distant memory as Covid-19 continues to decimate supply chains.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford has a blunt message to parents aiming to tick off their children’s wish-lists as stores struggle to maintain stock.

“Plan ahead and shop early.”

While Covid-19 has caused supply chain issues due to shipping and factory delays overseas, the Auckland lockdown has now created further headaches, Harford said, with online shopping putting pressure on delivery networks.

Toys are among the many goods in short supply, and according to Christchurch Toyworld owner David Primus, Christmas lists that contain Lego, Pokemon paraphernalia or Squishmallows may cause headache-inducing hunts for parents.

Primus said it was always a good idea to buy early, but this was particularly true this year, with supply issues before Christmas on certain lines.

“We are seeing more demand than usual for some of those lines.”

Evgeniia Siiankovskaia/123RF Lego could be scarce before Christmas as Covid-19 hits supplies of the popular toy and other favourites on children’s wish-lists.

Primus said if suppliers didn’t have stock from overseas now they would have no chance of getting it before Christmas, citing a Squishmallow product they ordered six months ago that had still not arrived.

While there were issues in the supply chain, Primus said there was still plenty of stock in store of other less popular items.

“We’ve certainly been hand to mouth on some Lego lines.”

Harford said as stock was sold it would be harder for retailers to get replacements.

“My advice is to everyone after that sort of product is to buy early because with Covid-19 that’s the best way to ensure you’ve got what you need.”

Harford thought this year was worse than 2020, with the ongoing lockdown in Auckland a key contributor to domestic deliveries taking up to three weeks.

“It’s added a lot of pressure to what was already a very difficult operating environment.”

Businesses were having to plan ahead to bring product in earlier than normal over concerns about supply, putting pressure on cashflows, he said.

A lack of trade fairs also made it harder for businesses to engage with wholesalers and view new products.

Supplied Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford is advising parents to buy now rather than be disappointed.

Retailers had found shoppers were not spending in this latest outbreak, at the same time as the cost of doing business was rising.

“Businesses are getting squeezed on both sides. Those that have got income coming in are finding their margins are seriously tight.”

Karen Abela, a spokesperson from The Christmas Hut in Christchurch, said everything was taking longer and shipping was considerably costlier this year.

But the specialist shop has been preparing by stocking up during the year and Abela was confident they had enough supply.

American brands had been the most difficult to source, she said, due to freight backlogs.

Local freight carriers had advised the store that cut-offs for stock to arrive to the North Island from Christchurch before Christmas was December 1.

Abela said online sales had “kicked off” in the first lockdown, and they were busy again in the current outbreak.

Customers were missing their summer holidays overseas and instead wanted to roll out the carpet for a “lovely family Christmas” at home.

“There are definitely going to be many beautifully decorated homes and Christmas tables in New Zealand this year.”

TradeMe spokeswoman Millie Silvester said new toy sales were up 40 per cent in September compared with the previous year as a global toy shortage pushed parents into buying earlier.

Supplied/Stuff TradeMe is predicting Zuru Rainbocorns will be the most popular Christmas toy.

Silvester said there had been a 42 per cent increase in new Lego sales in the same period, a 49 per cent jump in the number of trampolines bought and an 81 per cent rise in the number of new children’s bikes sold.

After analysing popular searches, combined with national and international trends, Silvester predicted Zuru Rainbocorns Surprise would be the number one toy for Kiwi youngsters this Christmas, followed by a singing and dancing pug called Poppy.

A Super Mario Lego starter course was expected to be the third most wanted toy on the list, according to Silvester.

“We reckon a lot of New Zealanders are getting cracking on their Christmas shopping already and are clearly looking forward to spoiling their loved-ones after the year that’s been.”