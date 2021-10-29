Covid-19: Restaurant staff wearing exemption lanyards instead of masks

Staff at The Lotus-Heart restaurant on St Asaph St have been wearing exemption lanyards instead of masks.

A Christchurch restaurant is facing criticism for its staff not being required to wear masks at work.

Concerns were raised on social media after it emerged The Lotus-Heart restaurant’s staff were wearing exemption card lanyards instead of masks in “some sort of co-ordinated effort”.

No staff at the vegetarian restaurant and health store on St Asaph St were wearing masks when Stuff visited on Wednesday, and many were wearing exemption cards as lanyards.

The Lotus-Heart owner Bhuvah Thurston declined to comment on Wednesday and trespassed all members of The Press from her restaurant.

A laminated poster at the restaurant’s entrance cites the “business.govt.nz website” as saying “businesses are not required to ensure people wear face coverings” and gives instructions on how to “apply for an exemption card they can show customers”.

A Reddit post from a customer raised concerns about the lack of mask wearing by staff.

“This is one of my favourite places to get a vegetarian meal ... when I learned this I felt pretty put off from going back there during the ongoing pandemic,” they wrote.

The Lotus-Heart moved its restaurant to St Asaph St after its branches in Cathedral Square and on Colombo St were damaged in the February 2011 earthquake.

Another user commented: “Thanks for letting us know. I was just about to make a reservation. I will stay clear now.”

Another wrote: “I wonder if they are as blasé about hygiene and food safety requirements as they are about Covid requirements.”

The Lotus-Heart restaurant reopened on St Asaph Street in July 2011, with an adjoining health shop and music store, after its Cathedral Square and Colombo St stores were destroyed in the 2011 earthquakes.

Bhuvah Thurston runs The Lotus-Heart restaurant in Christchurch.

The restaurant was born out of Thurston’s association with Sri Chinmoy – an Indian spiritual teacher – and staff are “students” of his.

All staff meditate, and when preparing food they are conscious that energy will affect what they create.

Sri Chinmoy – an ultra-marathon runner who believed in people transcending their capacities through running – is considered by some to have been a controversial cult leader.

University of Otago public health professor Michael Baker said it was “highly irresponsible” for any public gathering indoor space to not exemplify mask wearing.

“Staff need to lead by example in these places and establish a mask-wearing norm.”

Masks were proven to be highly effective in reducing the transmission of Covid-19 and, along with vaccinations, were the keys to managing the spread particularly of the Delta variant, which had airborne capabilities as seen in previous “super spreader” cases, Baker said.

“A staff member may feel OK and feel coming to work is the right thing to do, and then infect everybody they come into contact with.”

Baker heard anecdotally about some people fabricating mask wearing exemption cards, and said there needed to be a more stringent process to get one, with a GP’s sign off.

“In reality the number of people who have legitimate mask or vaccine exemptions would be very little, and they are unlikely to be working in a customer facing role anyway,” Baker said.

“This really has to be investigated.”

Infectious diseases and pandemic expert professor Michael Baker says it is "highly irresponsible" for any public indoor space to not exemplify mask wearing.

A police spokesperson said mask exemption cards were not required under the Health Order, and those who were exempt from wearing a face covering did not have to provide evidence of this.

They said police will investigate reports of people failing to wear a face covering on a case-by-case basis.

“Police encourage people to do the right thing and comply with the requirements in place for the safety of everyone.”

A WorkSafe spokesperson said the agency encouraged all New Zealanders to wear face masks where required to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“This is even more important given news of confirmed cases in Christchurch.”

The Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 required people to wear a face mask when entering a business, unless exempt, they said.

“The business is correct in that they do not have to enforce the requirement on people to wear masks; nor should they inquire into a person’s specific reason for holding an exemption.

“However, a range of action can be taken by enforcement officers across government if Covid-19 non-compliance is identified.”

WorkSafe would contact the Lotus-Heart “in due course to ensure it is aware of and complying with all its Covid-19 responsibilities”, the spokesperson said.