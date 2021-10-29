Covid-19: Pregnant people delaying getting vaccinated playing 'Russian roulette'

In a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project, immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton explains why it's so important for pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Up to 50 per cent of pregnant people in parts of Auckland remain unvaccinated despite being at high risk of hospitalisation, complications and having a premature baby if they catch Covid-19.

Doctors and midwives around the country are gearing up for an influx of unvaccinated pregnant people infected with the virus as Delta continues to spread.

The Ministry of Health does not record someone’s pregnancy status as part of the Covid-19 roll-out for privacy reasons.

But Stuff obtained vaccination rates for pregnant people in Auckland from reliable sources, who said they were worryingly low. They feared rates for pregnant people could be even lower in other parts of the country where Delta has not yet spread.

Only 25 per cent of pregnant people at Counties Manukau District Health Board (DHB) are fully immunised against Covid-19 (well behind the 75 per cent of the DHB’s eligible population who have had two jabs).

Another 25 per cent have received one dose, and 50 per cent are not vaccinated.

Fifty-one per cent of pregnant people booked to give birth at Auckland DHB are fully immunised against Covid-19 (compared to 82 per cent of the total eligible population there), 22 per cent have had one jab and 27 per cent are unvaccinated.

At Waitematā DHB, of the people due to give birth in the next two weeks, 51 per cent were fully jabbed (compared to 78 per cent of the eligible population in this DHB), 19 per cent had had one dose, and 30 per cent were unvaccinated.

None of the DHBs confirmed the data or answered questions about how they were addressing the low update of vaccination in pregnant people.

supplied Stephanie Cox, an obstetric physician at Auckland DHB, looks after pregnant women with medical problems, including Covid-19.

DHBs in other parts of the country told Stuff they were unable to provide their vaccination rates for pregnant people.

Auckland DHB obstetric physician Stephanie Cox said doctors and midwives around the country were gearing up for an influx of unvaccinated pregnant women getting sick with Covid-19.

Statistics from the United Kingdom show nearly 20 per cent of the most critically ill Covid patients are unvaccinated pregnant people.

US hospitals have reported a similar spike in unvaccinated pregnant women becoming severely ill and dying from Covid-19.

More than five pregnant women in New Zealand have already landed in Auckland hospitals with Covid-19 in this year’s outbreak, a disproportionately high number.

Mixed messaging about the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine in pregnancy early in the pandemic had caused confusion, Cox said. But the advice had become clear and consistent in the last year that the vaccine was absolutely safe at any stage of pregnancy, she said.

Research conducted with hundreds of thousands of participants found no increased risk of miscarriage or fetal abnormality among pregnant women who had the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine does not cross the placenta, but the antibodies produced by the mother as a response to the vaccine do, giving protection to the baby.

supplied Obstetrics Anaesthetist Dr Morgan Edwards says low vaccination rates for pregnant women are concerning.

Despite this, Cox said half the women she saw daily would rather wait until after they had their baby because they were understandably worried about taking any medication during pregnancy.

“My fear is that they are very vulnerable and with Covid-19 accelerating in the community, it’s a bit of a game of Russian roulette.”

Waitematā obstetric anaesthetist Dr Morgan Edwards said healthy pregnant women were four times more likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit and need ventilation if they caught Covid.

Edwards, who shares information about pregnancy and Covid on Instagram with more than 43,000 followers, said she was fielding increasing questions from patients and followers about misinformation.

Manukau DHB Manukau DHB obstetrician and gynecologist Dr Karaponi Okesene-Gafa and midwife Shekinah Gafa encourage pregnant people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I am a mother myself. I absolutely acknowledge that pregnancy is such a precious time when we are conscious of everything we put in our body, but the vaccine is safe and not getting it can have devastating consequences.”

Two Auckland mothers severely unwell had given birth prematurely due to Covid-19, including one late in her second trimester, she said.

Auckland obstetrician Michelle Wise said midwives and doctors around the country were preparing to care for infected pregnant people in the community and in hospitals.

“Young and healthy unvaccinated women with no underlying conditions are going to get very sick with Covid. It is being pregnant that makes them vulnerable.”

SUPPLIED Dr Michelle Wise, senior lecturer in obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Auckland, says it is disappointing to hear of midwives not following the guidelines their own college issued.

Overseas data and anecdotal evidence confirm pregnant people are an under-vaccinated group across all ethnicities, she said.

The Ministry of Health said it had information about the importance of vaccination for pregnant people on its website, had developed a flyer for health practitioners to give women, and was planning a session on Facebook next week for people to learn more about the virus, pregnancy and fertility. The session would include the opportunity to get questions answered by a range of medical professionals.

“The health system is prepared and ready to provide care for all people diagnosed with Covid – including pregnant people,” a spokesperson said.

“There is currently work under way planning for the provision of care in the community for Covid positive people, which includes the needs of those who are pregnant.”