Covid-19: Southern DHB inches closer to vaccine target

Southern DHB medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack says studies have shown that more than 90 per cent of people who received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were protected against getting seriously ill.

Southland and Otago are inching closer to the 90 per cent vaccination target with 88 per cent of eligible residents having received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 74 per cent fully vaccinated.

New Ministry of Health data shows Clutha Valley saw the biggest jump in first doses with 3.7 per cent of the area’s population getting their first shot this week, bringing the total to 84 per cent who’ve had one dose and 60.3 per cent who have had both.

Some areas reported little change in first doses for the week alongside big jumps in second doses – like Warren Park in Queenstown where there was no change to first doses, but a 10.6 per cent growth in second shots.

On a council level, Clutha and Queenstown Lakes made the biggest leap in first doses for the week, each adding five percentage points of their eligible population to reach totals of 82 per cent and 97 per cent, respectively.

Queenstown Lakes is also now the most vaccinated population in the Southern DHB catchment area with 81 per cent fully vaccinated. Dunedin is a close second with also 81 per cent fully vaccinated and 92 percent of residents having had at least one shot.

In the Invercargill City Council area, 83 per cent of the eligible population have had one shot and 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Southland District Council’s uptake grew 2 points with 80 per cent of residents having had a first dose and 61 per cent fully vaccinated.

In the Gore District Council area, 81 per cent have had the first jab and 67 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Southern DHB medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said that once people have had their first dose they are likely to follow up with a second.

“A single dose of the Pfizer vaccine delivers some protection against Covid-19 delta variant, however two doses is needed for the best protection. The more people who have had both vaccinations, the better protected our community is,” she said.