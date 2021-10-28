Covid-19: Nine locations of interest in linked to two Christchurch cases

People are wearing face masks around Christchurch on Thursday morning after two cases of Covid-19 have been found in the community.

Nine locations of interest spread across a number of suburbs have been attributed to the two community cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

They include two supermarkets, a fast-food restaurant, two dairies, a takeaway, a garage and a bakery.

But staff at some the venues were unaware they were locations of interest – and potentially had someone with Covid through their doors – until contacted by Stuff, saying they had not been contacted by the Ministry of Health of Canterbury’s health authorities.

The locations, listed on the ministry’s website on Thursday afternoon, are:

Kens Takeways in Bishopdale

Burger King Curletts Rd, Sockburn

The Mad Dairy, Hornby

Kims Corner Dairy, Bryndwr

New World, Bishopdale

Caltex Blenheim Rd, Riccarton

Pannell Discounter, Wainoni

Try's Bakery, Islington

Supervalue, Fendalton

Kim’s Corner Dairy owner Vinesh Patel did not know his dairy was a location of interest until Stuff contacted him.

The Ministry of Health had not been in touch to notify him, and he was unsure if there were cleaning procedures he needed to put in place or if he would have to close.

“The first I'm hearing this is from you,” he said.

Breakfast Minister for Covid-19 Recovery Chris Hipkins said at least one other household has been identified as a close contact already.

The Caltex Blenheim Rd manager, who did not wish to be named, also did not know the venue was a location of interest.

“I have absolutely no clue about that,” he said.

He expected the Ministry of Health to be in contact soon, but did not know if they would have to close or be deep-cleaned.

The manager of Burger King on Curletts Rd was also not unaware that the fast-food restaurant was a location of interest.

The owner of the Fendalton Village SuperValue said he had only just found out about being a location of interest.

One of the people who tested positive for Covid-19 visited the Ilam Rd store on Monday, October 18, between 6.45pm and 7.45pm.

“I’m just about to call head office to find out what we need to do.”

He said they did not know whether the store would need to close at this stage.

“It’s just a wee bit frustrating these people keep getting out of Auckland and spreading the virus. It feels like we're a wee bit behind the eight-ball here.”