Covid-19: Thirteen locations of interest linked to two Christchurch cases

Kens Takeaways in Bishopdale is one of the locations of interest in Christchurch after the emergence of two new cases.

Thirteen locations of interest dotted across Christchurch have been attributed to two people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the city.

The Bishopdale pair received positive test results on Wednesday night. One had returned from Auckland two weeks ago, and might have been infectious in the community for just under two weeks.

The locations of interest include supermarkets, takeaway restaurants, dairies, petrol stations, and a bakery.

One venue, Kens Takeaways, was visited on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the confirmation of the positive test results.

The locations linked to the cases, listed on the ministry’s website on Thursday, are:

The Mad Dairy on Main South Rd, Hornby: 12.45pm to 1.15pm, October 18

Hornby Chinese Takeaways on Main South Rd, Hornby: 12.45pm to 1.30pm, October 18

Burger King on Curletts Rd, Sockburn: 4.30pm to 5.30pm, October 18

Z Curletts Rd on Curletts Rd, Sockburn: 5pm to 5.30pm, October 18

Supervalue Fendalton Village on Ilam Rd, Bryndwr: 6.45pm to 7.45pm, October 18

Try's Bakery on Main South Rd, Islington: 7.30am to 8.30am, October 20

Caltex on Blenheim Rd, Riccarton: 5.45pm to 6.15pm, October 20

Gloucester and Stanmore Corner Dairy on Stanmore Rd, Linwood: 6pm to 6.30pm, October 20

Pannell Discounter on Wainoni Rd, Wainoni: 1pm to 1.45pm, October 2

Waimairi Takeaway on Greers Rd, Bryndwr: 4.15pm to 5.15pm, October 23

Kims Corner Dairy on Greers Rd, Bryndwr: 4.30pm to 5.15pm, October 23

New World in Bishopdale Court, Bishopdale: 11.30am to 12.30pm, October 25

Kens Takeways on Sawyers Arms Rd, Bishopdale: 4pm to 5pm, October 27

While most were smaller businesses, there were two Supermarkets in the mix – New World Bishopdale, and SuperValue Fendalton Village.

Foodstuffs corporate affairs head Antoinette Laird said they were notified earlier in the day the Bishopdale site was a location of interest.

“The health and safety of our customers and teams is always our top priority.

“We have been working to increased hygiene protocols, which means the store has been cleaned multiple times throughout the day, team members and customers [are] physically distancing, and team members are wearing masks.”

The store was open, she said, but they were asking all customers to mask-up, scan or sign in, and shop normally.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff New World in Bishopdale was visited on October 25 by someone linked with the current Covid cases in Christchurch.

The owner of SuperValue Fendalton Village said he was seeking guidance from head office.

“It’s just a wee bit frustrating these people keep getting out of Auckland and spreading the virus. It feels like we're a wee bit behind the eight-ball here.”

Staff at some venues had been unaware they were locations of interest – and potentially had someone with Covid through their doors – until contacted by Stuff, saying they were not contacted by health authorities before being put on the online list.

The Gloucester & Stanmore Corner Dairy in Linwood was one of four new sites added after 4pm.

The owner, who did not want to be named, said he planned to close his dairy immediately until he could find out more.

Breakfast Minister for Covid-19 Recovery Chris Hipkins said at least one other household has been identified as a close contact already.

Kim’s Corner Dairy owner Vinesh Patel was in a similar boat, when Stuff spoke to him earlier on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health had not yet been in touch to notify him, and he was unsure if there were cleaning procedures he needed to put in place or if he would have to close.

“The first I'm hearing this is from you,” he said.

The Mad Dairy Hornby received a call from the ministry on Thursday morning, but it was merely to ask for its QR code rather than notify that it was a location of interest, manager Kamaljit Singh said.

“It’s surprising, this could happen to any place at any time.

“If someone approaches me, I will do what I can based on what I'm told to do.”

Try's Bakery owner Sophie Yiphay said she was “shocked” when she was contacted by a Canterbury District Health Board representative on Thursday morning.

But when she asked whether she needed to take any action, she was told the DHB would get back in touch.

“I’m happy if they recommend closing, cleaning, anything. I'd do anything to protect my family and my customers.”

Yiphay and her staff were all vaccinated, she said, and wore masks.