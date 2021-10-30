Covid-19: You've tested positive and are going into MIQ - how to prepare

The Government says it will now guarantee 300 spots a month in managed isolation for people in the health and disability sectors.

You’ve tested positive for Covid-19 and have an MIQ stay ahead of you – but what should you do to prepare?

New Zealand has waved goodbye to the elimination approach, with the Government now aiming to contain and suppress the spread of Covid-19 instead.

This means those who catch the virus in the community may now isolate at home if their living conditions are appropriate, in an attempt to free up space in MIQ.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff We’ve put together everything you need to know to help you prepare for a stay at an MIQ facility.

However, those who don’t feel safe or lack the amenities required to isolate at home will need to go to MIQ.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Plan for community-based isolation under way as MIQs fill up

* Covid-19: 'These are real lives': Kiwis exhausted and in anguish over MIQ



While overseas returnees sometimes have months to prepare for MIQ, thanks to a backlog in the booking system, those caught up in the community outbreak may not have considered the possibility that they may also have to stay in MIQ.

So, we’ve put together everything you need to know about how to prepare to stay in MIQ.

How much time do I have to get my affairs in order before going to MIQ?

Don’t fear – you will have plenty of time to make arrangements for any pets and pack your belongings, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Helena Lopes/Unsplash The Ministry of Health said sufficient time will be given to allow people to make arrangements – including for pets – before they go to MIQ. (File photo)

“The exact amount of time will vary depending on their individual circumstances.”

Asked if people should prepare and pack a bag in advance for the possibility they may need to stay in MIQ, the Ministry said there was no need for people to have an “MIQ plan”.

What should I take to MIQ?

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) advises that you should pack enough supplies to last 14 days.

This includes at least a week’s worth of clothing, as you’ll be entitled to have two bags of laundry washed during your stay. Don’t worry about towels or bedding – fresh sets will be provided at your request.

123RF You should take at least a week's worth of clothing to MIQ. You’ll be allowed to send off two bags for washing while you’re there. (File photo)

You’ll also need to bring medication and toiletries including your toothbrush, toothpaste, sanitary products and shaving gear.

Don’t worry about packing your fancy homemade face masks, as you will only be allowed to wear single-use disposables provided by MIQ staff.

Deliveries, including food and personal packages, can be made to the facility if you forget anything.

What can’t I take to MIQ?

Any items that are illegal or pose and health and safety risk cannot are not allowed at MIQ, including combustibles or any items with a naked flame (such as candles).

Unsplash Items which pose a risk to health and safety, including with naked flames, cannot be taken into MIQ. (File photo)

You are not allowed to cook inside your room, so electrical or gas cookers, toasters and grill top ovens are also out of the question. However, you can have food delivered if the breakfast, lunch and dinner provided is not to your taste.

While limited amounts of beer, wine and RTDs are allowed at MIQ each day, spirits are not.

“You must be able to respond to staff or an emergency (such as a fire evacuation) as well as follow PPE and physical distancing rules – alcohol may affect your ability to keep you and others safe,” the MBIE website states.

If you have something delivered to MIQ that staff believe could be dangerous, they will ask you to prove that it is safe, otherwise the hotel will hold onto it until you leave or return it to the sender.

Unsplash Spirits are not allowed at MIQ. Beer, wine and RTDs are allowed, but only in limited quantities. (File photo)

What should I do to pass the time?

For the majority of your MIQ stay, you’ll be required to stay in your room, so MBIE recommends bringing things to entertain yourself and your children.

Time outside for some fresh air or to visit a smoking area can be booked – staff at the facility will let you know how to do this.

Your room with have a television and wi-fi, but you can also bring devices from home.

For anyone worried about internet speed, an MBIE spokeswoman said MIQ hotels were required to provide high-speed wi-fi to a standard and coverage equal to what is reasonably expected of accommodation providers.

“In the last 18 months some hotels have undertaken wi-fi upgrades to accommodate the increased traffic on their wi-fi systems.”

Anna Turnock/Supplied Anna and Sean Turnock, and daughter Frankie, used window art to count their days in managed isolation.

If technology isn't your thing, there are plenty of opportunities to get creative while in MIQ.

Stuff previously reported on Anna and Sean Turnock, who returned to New Zealand from Australia with their then 4-year-old daughter Frankie in September 2020. They used window art to count the days, while Anna, a photographer, documented their stay with her camera.

But don’t let a lack of arts and craft supplies stop you from getting creative. Newshub’s former Europe correspondent Lloyd Burr recently returned to New Zealand and used his MIQ food packaging to build a 2.35 metre replica of the Auckland Sky Tower. It later sold on Trade Me for $605.

Others who have stayed in MIQ have recommended sticking to a routine, moving the furniture around to suit the needs of your family and keeping yourself and the kids active by following exercise tutorials on Youtube.

MIQ is hard, and my mental health is struggling. What should I do?

It’s normal to feel off while isolated and there are nurses available 24/7 at MIQ if you or a family member need support or any health concerns addressing.

Additionally, the following services can help:

Lifeline – Call 0800 543 354 or text HELP (4357)

Depression Helpline – Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Suicide Crisis Helpline – Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Asian family services – Call 0800 862 342 for help in languages including Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English

Alcohol Drug Helpline – Call 0800 787 797 or text 8681

Shine (domestic abuse helpline) – Call 0508 744 633

What should I do after I leave MIQ?

You’re asked to continue monitoring your health after you leave MIQ. The Ministry of Health will also email after two days to ask if you have any Covid-19 symptoms. If you don’t return the email form, the Ministry will call you.