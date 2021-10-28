Covid-19: What home isolation will look like as Auckland leaves elimination strategy behind

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Cabinet has decided on a pilot for a self-isolation MIQ trial where people can isolate at home. (First published 27 September)

Auckland health authorities have detailed the criteria for home-isolation, as the region shifts from elimination to management of community Covid-19 cases.

There are 288 community cases isolating at home in Auckland, according to the Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

The transition from elimination to a suppression strategy is in an attempt to create higher capacity for isolation.

The Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) system – involving a 14-day stay at a Government-operated facility – has created a backlog for overseas Kiwis who are keen to return home, but are unable to because of a shortage of rooms.

Supplied Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre lead Fepulea’i Margie Apa said home-isolation is key for Auckland’s sustainable approach towards managing Covid-19.

“The home isolation model is one of our first steps towards how we will sustainably manage Covid-19 cases in the future,” Apa said.

With the new model, those who test positive for the virus will be able to isolate at home, providing their living situation allows for it and a Medical Officer of Health deems they are safe to do so.

“Home isolation also offers us a reliable way to safety discharge Covid-19 cases who no longer require hospital care.”

This would be assessed on a case-by-case basis, to determine whether MIQ or home-isolation was the safest option, Apa added.

Taken into consideration when assessing whether a person’s home is appropriate for isolation is the ability for families to keep away from others, phone and internet access and also transport to get to Covid testing centres.

Also considered is whether the family feels safe to isolate at home, if they have the appropriate materials, such as masks, cleaning products and food, and their understanding that household contacts are required to isolate for a further 14 days once the last person to contract the virus has recovered.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Those with Covid whose living conditions allow for it may isolate at home, while anyone who feels safer to isolate at an MIQ facility may do so.

“If a person or household’s ability to meet these criteria change at any time, then public health reassess the suitability of home isolation for the case or their contacts,” Apa said.

If it is found home isolation is no longer suitable, they will be taken to an MIQ facility.

Those isolating at home will have their health and general welfare assessed via tele-health services provided by Healthline, to see if they require assistance or have any concerns which need addressing.

Households will also be provided with a pulse oximeter device – a clip which typically attaches to a finger to measure heart rate and oxygen levels in the body – and instructions on how to use it to monitor their health.

The NRHCC is also working with primary care clinical leaders to ensure non-Covid related care may continue via the person’s GP.

Covid-19 Response Minister Hipkins is expected to announce changes to the MIQ system this week.

Speaking with Radio Tarana on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hinted these changes could involve shortened MIQ stays and home-isolation for overseas returnees.