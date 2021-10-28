Covid-19: Surge at testing stations as Christchurch reels from Covid cases

Hundreds of people were queueing up at Christchurch's Orchard Rd Covid-19 testing station after the confirmation of two new community cases.

Hundreds of people are queueing for a Covid-19 test and a rest home has shut its doors to visitors as people in Christchurch reel from the city’s first cases in almost a year.

Two Covid-19 cases have been discovered in Christchurch, including one who could have been infectious in the community for just under two weeks, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health said it became aware of the two positive cases from the same household in Christchurch on Wednesday evening.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Queues at the Covid-19 testing station in Orchard Rd, near Christchurch Airport, stretched about a kilometre after news of two new cases in the city on Thursday.

One had travelled from Auckland on October 15 and infected someone they live with. Both are unvaccinated and were not regularly using the Covid Tracer app.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Kathleen Condon and her two grandchildren waited almost an hour to get tested at the Orchard Rd site on Thursday.

There was a surge in people turning up to be swabbed at Christchurch’s two testing centres on Thursday morning.

Christchurch woman Kathleen Condon had been waiting in the line at the Orchard Rd testing centre for about 50 minutes with two grandchildren, aged 13 and 9.

Her grandchildren had flu-like symptoms and after hearing about the positive cases the family thought they should get tested.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mary Dearsley was tested as a precaution after waking up with a sore throat on Wednesday.

Another resident, Mary Dearsley, said she woke up with a cough on Wednesday and had a sore throat today, so thought she should get a test.

“I had my family over for a big meal on the weekend then I heard the news this morning and thought, ‘Oh dear’.”

Dearsley said she probably wouldn’t have got a test on Thursday if it hadn’t been for the positive Christchurch cases.

Raymond Qu, who was waiting in the queue with his son, also said he was feeling unwell and wanted to get a test just in case.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The testing station on Pages Rd, Christchurch was busy on Thursday after news of the two new cases in the city.

A Christchurch rest home has also closed its doors following the announcement of the cases.

Merivale Retirement Village posted on Facebook on Thursday to say the rest home had gone into “immediate lockdown”, and would not allow any visitors other than essential tradespeople and outside clinical staff performing an essential service.

“Please know that we are aware of how difficult it is for family members and residents to be cut off from their friends and loved ones and we are so sorry that we are compelled to implement these restrictions.