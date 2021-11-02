'Flagrant disregard' for mask wearing at Marlborough Airport

Masks are required in all areas of the Marlborough airport terminal, but the airport is laregly reliant on individual responsibility and compliance.

You're in the airport terminal, or any other public place, and notice others around you are not wearing a mask. What should you do?

Marlborough District Council chief executive Mark Wheeler said it would be helpful to remind the person next to you about wearing their mask.

Wheeler was responding to a letter addressed to mayor John Leggett and other council members, bringing attention to the "flagrant disregard of mask wearing" at the Marlborough Airport.

Local resident Wendy Palmer wrote the letter after visiting the airport last month to pick up her daughter who had flown in for the weekend from Dunedin.

“By my count at least 30 per cent of the terminal occupants were unmasked,” she wrote, adding that some “were clearly by their body language aggressively challenging the mask requirements.”

Whilst some were in the café section, a significant proportion were not, Palmer said, and she had witnessed several arriving unmasked without the apparent intention to eat or drink.

“Ironically I had observed and become concerned about the above merely 24 hours before the true reality of the risk became shockingly apparent,” Palmer continued, referring to the announcement of a positive Covid-19 case in Blenheim.

“The two most vulnerable points for Covid incursion in Marlborough and the South Island are your ferry terminal and the airport, and the health and economic consequences of ignoring this reality are enormous,” she wrote.

She believed the council had a clear legal responsibility to mitigate these risks in the council owned assets.

She offered several solutions, including delineating the café section with barriers, more signage to indicate where mask wearing is compulsory, and employing security personnel to enforce or encourage mask wearing.

Palmer said she had been thrilled to see how responsive the council had been in taking note of her concerns.

In response, Wheeler said he had discussed the concerns with key airport staff, and they would be “reinforcing our current arrangements with our small team and also with the other businesses who use our terminal”.

These included all people in the airport being required to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking in a café or dining area; all airport staff compliant with mask wearing; the airport fully compliant with signage regarding mask wearing and scanning; and incoming passengers required to keep masks on.

“We are also reliant however on individual responsibility and compliance. I believe this is the most important factor,” Wheeler said.

He added that there were some challenges to implementing their policy, such as exemptions from wearing masks, and that due to the small size of the terminal, the café could not be isolated without creating spacing issues.

“We have plenty of signage and our staff do carry out many terminal patrols reminding people about their mask wearing responsibility. Staff stand by the door when passengers are boarding to ensure masks are on,” he said.

Palmer said she felt mask wearing was a simple thing for most people to take on board.

She understood there were people who felt strongly that their rights were being removed, but there was “a big difference between being forced to get a vaccination and wearing a mask.”

“I don't know if it's a good idea to ask all of us who are pro-masks to confront people who clearly aren't,” she said. “It's better to be thoughtful and plan ahead than to be reactionary in the moment, isn't it?”