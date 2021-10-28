Covid-19: Advocates implore Christchurch whānau to get vaccinated

A Covid-19 testing station on Pages Rd, Christchurch was busy on Thursday after news of the two new cases in the city.

Christchurch Māori health leaders say a possible outbreak of Covid-19 in the city could be devastating for Māori, but warned against blaming or shaming.

Māori health providers met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the two Covid-19 cases in the city, and how services should respond to protect whānau as vaccination rates among Māori lag behind the overall Canterbury rates.

On Wednesday, 74 per cent of Māori in Canterbury had received a first dose, compared to 89 per cent across the whole population.

Just 49.8 per cent of Māori were fully vaccinated, compared to 68 per cent of the Canterbury population.

Mana Whenua ki Waitaha chair Michelle Turrall implored Māori in the region to get vaccinated.

“Please protect your whānau and go and get vaccinated. And follow the public health measures – wear your mask, use your QR codes.”

She acknowledged some Māori had reason to distrust Government agencies, but said they should not let this prevent them getting the vaccine.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Queues at a Covid-19 testing station in Orchard Rd, near Christchurch Airport, stretched about 1 kilometre on Thursday morning after news of two new cases in the city.

“Don’t let your ingrained distrust of the Government put us in a position where we can be annihilated, this is about us as Māori, as whānau and protecting each other.

“This is not about an individual sticking a middle-finger up to the Government...We work as a collective, we think as a collective, we live as a community. We need to protect each other and the best way to do that at the moment is to get vaccinated.”

The group, which represents Ngāi Tahu and Māori health interests in Canterbury, was encouraged to see large numbers of people at testing centres on Thursday, Turrall said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Michelle Turrall, Manawhenua Ki Waitaha chair implored Māori in Christchurch to get vaccinated.

It had taken some time to get traction for targeted efforts to ensure Māori were not left behind in the roll-out, and she hoped the Canterbury District Health Board and Ministry of Health would listen to Māori health providers and respond with adequate resourcing.

Attendance at pop-up vaccination clinics in East Christchurch had been low in recent weeks.

One clinic held at Hampshire Street by the Aranui Community Trust on October 20 delivered just 18 vaccine doses, while a clinic held at Haeata Community Campus on the same day vaccinated eight people.

South Island Whānau Ora commissioning agency Te Pūtahitanga te Waipounamu​ chief executive Helen Leahy said she was extremely concerned about a potential outbreak in Christchurch for Māori given low vaccine rates and a higher proportion of cases in Auckland.

"What we've seen over the last 25 days in a row is that Māori have been the highest number of new cases, so I think it's critical we are getting the messages out to those who may not go to conventional services."

Leahy said messages to the unvaccinated needed to be positive.

"It isn't a time for blame or for shame, it's a time for support."

Supplied Helen Leahy, the head of the South Island Whānau Ora commissioning agency, said messages to the unvaccinated needed to be positive and not “blame or shame”.

She said Māori health workers had been working relentlessly on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, but they could not do it alone.

"We have to be, all of us, stepping up to have conversations, not to tell people what to do but to give them links and provide information."

Leahy said the sequencing of the national vaccine roll-out had not catered for a younger Māori population and this had delayed access.