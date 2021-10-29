Covid-19 NZ: When will each DHB reach the 90 per cent full vaccination target?

If you haven’t had a Covid-19 jab yet, you may be worried about side effects in the long term.

Aotearoa’s ‘road map’ out of lockdowns hinges on vaccination targets. When will we reach those targets and what might get us there more quickly? Stuff’s Kate Newton, Felippe Rodrigues and Alex Lim have done the maths.

It sounds so simple: vaccinate 90 per cent of the eligible population in each district health board, and get out of lockdown.

The government’s vaccination targets, announced last week, aim to pave the way for a future where Covid-19 in the community will be a reality of everyday life.

But for a health system riddled with existing inequities and barriers both physical and financial, getting vaccines to everyone who needs them has proven to be anything but straightforward.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 'Bit of a push' needed to reach 90 per cent vaccination rate

* John Tamihere v Ministry of Health vaccination fight goes to High Court

* Covid-19: Māori walking into a 'perfect storm' with low vaccination rates



Two months after the vaccine was made available to everyone over 12, modelling by Stuff shows just how far some areas have to go to reach the new target. The threat of limited or no access to many everyday activities now dangles over communities that, in some cases, have had few opportunities to access vaccinations.

The dates in our modelling, outlined in the graphic above, are calculated using a rolling average of daily doses over the last week. As the real-life vaccine numbers change each day, so too will the projected ‘finish line’ for each DHB and for New Zealand as a whole. Stuff’s model takes into account the fact a DHB won’t reach the fully vaccinated target until at least three weeks after 90 per cent of people get their first dose.

Auckland, which has now clocked up 10 weeks in lockdown, will almost certainly be the first to transition from the alert levels into the traffic light system that will govern New Zealand’s approach to Covid-19 for the foreseeable future.

But that milestone is still weeks away. Theoretically, the earliest Auckland can hit 90 per cent fully vaccinated is three weeks after all three DHBs in the region hit 90 per cent for first doses – longer if some providers (or people) decide to stick to the gold-standard six-week gap between doses.

Auckland and Waitematā DHBs have hit 90 per cent for first doses and Counties Manukau is tantalisingly close, sitting on 88 per cent with fewer than 10,000 first doses to go. At the current pace, it will hit 90 per cent with first doses on November 6, bringing the fully vaccinated target for Counties Manukau, and the traffic light system for Auckland as a whole, into sight on November 27.

The passage out of alert levels and into the traffic light system for the rest of New Zealand is set by the date that the last one makes it to 90 per cent. Our projection suggests that at current rates, the rest of the country would not follow Auckland into the traffic light system until January 18.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Residents of the Western Park Village in Ranui wait for Covid-19 vaccinations from Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust’s mobile clinic.

The race to 90 per cent

There is no time to waste. Modelling released by the Te Pūnaha Matatini research cluster this week projects that in a high-transmission scenario (which closely resembles actual case numbers at the moment), weekly cases would rise to about 1300 confirmed cases a week by late November, with a further 1900 infections that would elude testing and contact-tracing systems. Anywhere between 33 and 177 people a week could be hospitalised and estimated weekly deaths would range from two to 13.

The criticisms of the vaccine roll-out are well-trod: it started slowly, constrained by global supply; it never specifically targeted Māori despite repeated calls from communities and public health experts to do so; it prioritised technology, opening hours and service styles that suited a mobile middle class rather than the more vulnerable.

Vaccine supply is no longer an issue – the ministry has more than a million doses in hand. So how can we pick up the pace at a crucial stage of the roll-out, when lives hang in the balance?

Kathryn George/Stuff A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will - eventually - replace the existing alert levels.

When Te Whānau o Waipareira’s mobile vaccine clinics hit the street, the method is simple: be as loud and unavoidable as possible. “[The vans] are all speakered up. We blow the s... out of various communities as we drive through,” chief executive John Tamihere says.

The West Auckland-based trust has given over 105,000 doses and counting to Auckland residents – about one in 20 of all doses given in the region. The trust and its army of health workers, social workers, volunteers and partner organisations is now “mining the tail”, as Tamihere puts it.

Te Atatū had some of the lowest rates in West Auckland at the start of October, so Waipareira sent its armada of mobile clinics on door-to-door “fishing expeditions” to find the unvaccinated. In three weeks, first-dose rates in the various parts of Te Atatū have increased by an average of 11 percentage points for Māori and 6 percentage points for the overall population.

Another mobile clinic spent a day at a caravan park in Swanson, a semi-rural suburb of west Auckland, and vaccinated 62 people. “Low-hanging fruit,” Tamihere says. “They’re like incarcerated prisoners. If you park yourself at the top by the entrance, they can’t escape – they have to go past you to get out. Some of them tell you to f... off but at least they’ve had the offer of a vaccine.”

Taking the vaccine to the people is something many Māori, Pasifika and rural providers wanted to do from the outset. That’s because the one-size-fits-all approach of large vaccination centres and a centralised, DIY booking system did not work for many Māori in particular, Tamihere says. “There has to be a warmth and invitation to bring them on board… A lot of our people have a deep reluctance when it’s anything to do with a government setting.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff John Tamihere, pictured at a drive-in vaccination centre at Trusts Stadium earlier this year.

Tamihere, who is also chief executive of the Whānau Ora commissioning agency, along with Whānau Ora’s chair, Merepeka Raukawa Tait, have both criticised the Government for not funding a multi-million dollar plan the agency submitted in February. Raukawa-Tait told Stuff last month she believed Māori vaccination rates could be up to 90 per cent by now had the plan been enacted.

Mobile vaccinations had been a core part of that plan, Tamihere says. “We would’ve got into mobility services and outreach services a lot quicker.”

Bryan Betty is the medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners and also a long-time GP in the high-needs suburb of Cannons Creek, Porirua. Outreach at this stage of the roll-out is crucial, he says – whether that’s through phone calls, mobile clinics or home visits. “For people in high needs areas there’s a mistrust in the system and government … and that mistrust is amplified by [misinformation] on social media.”

Betty’s Porirua Union clinic makes sure that one nurse spends most of their day hitting the phones, calling patients to talk through their concerns and book appointments. Patients on medications or with other complications often want to have an individual conversation with their GP too. “Something like a Healthline can’t answer those questions.”

There are other barriers in the way for people in high-deprivation areas that prevent them proactively getting vaccinated, Betty says. “There’s the physical ability of people to get to a vaccination centre – people running two to three jobs, or they may not have a car. There’s prioritisation: for families that are dealing with day-to-day issues of life – paying rent, not having a job – it may not be high on the priority list.”

Kyle Eggleton, a Northland locum GP and associate dean in rural health at the University of Auckland, says it’s a similar story in rural communities.

Almost all of his work is in small, remote locations where there are no permanent health services. To get vaccinated, the people there are reliant on visits from mobile services or travelling to bigger service towns. The cold-chain requirements for the vaccine prevented some rural providers from getting involved in the roll-out early on, he says.

“There’s a layer of poverty in many rural areas as well, which compounds the problem. They might not be able to afford the petrol to get into town, or might not have a current warrant of fitness. [Services] might not be open at times that suit people who work in rural or agricultural sectors.”

Stuff In a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project, immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton explains why it's so important for pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

What’s worked to increase the pace

Providing outreach and mobile services requires two important things: the support to do it, and knowing where the unvaccinated people are. The experience of one iwi, on the East Cape of the North Island, shows what is possible with both.

The rohe (territory) of Te-Whānau-ā-Apanui stretches from just south of Hawai, on the Bay of Plenty side, to Pōtaka, near the Cape’s northernmost point. Its eligible population of 1432 people is rural, remote, and predominantly Māori – but it has first-dose vaccination rates of about 92 per cent, with fully vaccinated rates now hitting the mid-80s.

Since May, the Te Kaha Medical Centre has been able to run a highly localised vaccination campaign with the support of the iwi and its 13 hapū, GP Rachel Thomson says. The medical centre is run and funded directly by Bay of Plenty DHB. “That’s been a real advantage because we were able to swing into action early.”

Via the DHB, they learned about early training for vaccinators working with the Port of Tauranga and pushed their way into those sessions. To start with, the clinic’s nurses vaccinated just two older members of each hapū. “They all went back to their hapū and rounded them all up and from there we did the marae-based clinics.”

From there, clinic staff have gone wherever the people are. “We’ve done some at tangihanga, with the consent of whānau. We’ve done them at unveilings.” They leave the staunch anti-vaxxers to themselves. “It’s more the ones that are on the fence that we try to offer the conversation to.”

On the Gisborne side of the East Cape, the story is different. There, Te Aroha Kanarahi Trust launched a fundraiser for its own mobile vaccination clinic to reach people in Ngāti Porou’s rohe – a situation Bryan Betty says he found “distressing”.

Questioned about that example by reporters, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that no one should be having to fundraise to provide vaccination services. In September, the Government announced $38 million in funding for Māori health providers to ramp up vaccination services.

So why isn’t funding reaching the services that need it, then?

“It’s the contracts required and the bureaucracy in the system,” Betty says. The additional funding announced is available through existing contracts or via a contestable fund that providers can apply for.

Staff at Betty’s clinic do much of the extra work needed to deliver vaccines pro bono, because the extra money simply isn’t there when they need it. None of this is unique to Covid – all the pandemic has done is laid bare existing inequities in the system, he says. “For low-cost practices in low-cost areas, this goes on all the time, because that inequity is there all the time.”

Jesse Whitehead, a health geographer at Waikato University, says while the entire sector is set for a huge restructure, the pandemic arrived too early, he says. “The [proposed] National Health Authority and the Māori Health Authority would’ve been ideal mechanisms for this – where they can fund directly from central government.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Otara vaccination centre.

That type of arrangement could still happen if the will exists, he says. “Maybe this is a case for saying, this is a situation where you do open up those direct channels and do away with some of those layers of bureaucracy.”

Kyle Eggleton says the ministry seems to be softening its funding approach now but could be more flexible still. Now is the time for DHBs and the ministry to try some “high-risk contracting”, he says: “Here’s some money – do what you need to do with it and give us some kind of report at the end.”

Rachel Thomson says DHBs could be driving that: “They need to be contacting individual practices and saying, ‘What do you need?’”

The persistent data gap

Just as funding has been slow to arrive in some areas, so too has information. Jesse Whitehead says organisations are only just now receiving some of the information they need to plan how and where to provide vaccination services, he says. “Part of that was organisations having the data at a really fine level to know where the unvaccinated people are.”

Since the start of October, the Ministry of Health has been publishing data showing vaccination rates at a level roughly equivalent to suburbs and said this week it planned to make even more detailed data, down to groups of 100 to 200 people, available soon.

That isn’t good enough for John Tamihere and Whānau Ora, who went to the High Court this week in a bid to get the Ministry of Health to hand over patient details that would allow them to more efficiently contact people who remained unvaccinated.

The vaccination data available from the ministry for most of the roll-out has been “miserly”, Tamihere says, forcing Waipareira and other providers to take their best guess at where unvaccinated populations are concentrated.

Thomson says she isn’t well-versed with the privacy issues around what Tamihere and Whānau Ora are trying to achieve, but she does know that putting together a comprehensive list of everyone living in the Te Kaha catchment early on made a “critical difference”.

“We used our register of enrolled patients and someone from [each] hapū went out and worked out who was living in each of the houses, so we knew about everyone,” she says. “We actively have a list of people who are unvaccinated. Whoever is most appropriate gets in contact … [and] if they’ve got questions we try to answer.”

Sometimes that means further home visits – and that has advantages too. “There may be someone else living there who’ll say, might as well get mine too.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu says a supportive environment for vaccination can make an important difference.

The final few per cent

Could something like another Super Saturday work? Doses given that day topped 130,000 – although rates slumped in the days immediately afterward.

Jesse Whitehead says more one-off events like that, whether nationwide or just in one area, could be a solution for providers that don’t have the funding, the staffing or the energy to operate extended hours or mobile services all the time.

“It seems like the Super Saturday thing was quite good – you can do a targeted push just for one day, and it raised awareness in the community.”

Dianne Sika-Paotonu, an immunologist and associate dean (Pacific) at the University of Otago, says there are lessons from Super Saturday, such as creating a festive atmosphere and providing food, that could be built into the vaccination roll-out. “For people who have to come to get the vaccine, creating a really supportive environment.” Having familiar faces from the community involved could help reduce anxiety, too.

As the gains become harder to achieve, there are some last resorts that John Tamihere is willing to consider. “It runs against every molecule in my body, but you pay people to be vaccinated.” Penihana (benefits) like that are a “Pākehā tool”, Tamihere says. “But they’ve left us with so few tools in the tool box that we’re starting to get to the crude, blunt, ugly ones.

But Kyle Eggleton says what he’s seen in the last few weeks gives him hope. “There’s so many individual examples that you’re starting to see pop up, like what they’re doing in the Marlborough Sounds to send out a boat to vaccinate people and do their WellChild visits at the same time.” He also points to Taranaki, where the iwi has trained its own vaccinators so they’re not reliant on a nursing workforce. “The communities know themselves and will come up with the solutions.”

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre, which has coordinated the roll-out in Auckland on behalf of the region’s three DHBs, says it is still learning what does and doesn’t work as it goes. “A programme of this size and scale has never been delivered in the health system in New Zealand before,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Stuff. “We have worked closely with our provider partners, who are on the ground and have a deeper understanding of what their communities need. They have very much taken the lead on driving a lot of the pop-up events, schools outreach and bus outreach activities.”

Supporting the community to lead the way is what worked for Te Kaha, Rachel Thomson says. While other areas are still battling to get first doses to some people, the iwi and medical centre there are now setting their sights on an even loftier target for the rohe: “I’d love to see that we get 95 per cent.”

They’ll use the same tailored approach they’ve taken throughout the roll-out, and that Thomson wishes every community had been supported to do from the get-go. “It’s now down to individual contact with someone they trust… It takes someone to find them and say, ‘Hey, where are you living, I can get you done at this time here,’ and walk alongside them to get vaccinated.”