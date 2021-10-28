Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine granted provisional approval for two more years

Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield say Medsafe is looking at the data on the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11-year-olds, but they haven't received the formal application from Pfizer just yet.

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine will be able to be jabbed into Kiwi arms for at least another two years, after Medsafe renewed its provisional approval, which was due to expire next week.

The medical regulator provisionally approved the vaccine for use in adults in February, but this was due to expire on November 3. It has since approved the vaccine for children as young as 12, and is in talks with the pharmaceutical company over its use in younger children.

Provisional approval means Pfizer must meet certain conditions and supply more data to New Zealand from ongoing medical trials.

“Pfizer must continue to meet certain conditions including to supply ongoing data from its clinical trials around the world and safety monitoring, as well as updates on any manufacturer,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in Wellington on Thursday.

Pfizer as been approved for use in New Zealanders aged 12 and older for another two years. (File photo)

Pfizer could seek a full approval from Medsafe anytime in the next two years, he added.

Provisional approval was included in the Medicines Act so people in New Zealand can get early access to medicines if it’s to meet an urgent clinical need, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Pfizer vaccine was held to the same standards and requirements as all vaccines before they could gain full approval.

Medsafe has also granted provisional approval for the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine and the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, in people aged 18 years and older. The Government has pre-purchase agreements for these vaccines as well.

It also has a pre-purchase agreement with the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine, which is expected to be used as a booster shot early next year. However, this vaccine has yet to be approved for use in New Zealand.