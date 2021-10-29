Covid-19: Truck driver who tested positive delivered goods between two warehouses

A person gets tested for Covid-19 at the Orchard Rd testing centre in Christchurch on Thursday.

A truck driver who tested positive for Covid-19 in Christchurch delivered bulk goods between two warehouses.

The Ministry of Health became aware of two positive cases from the same household in Christchurch on Wednesday evening.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Thursday one of the confirmed cases was a truck driver who had driven around Christchurch and north of the city. His movements were being traced, Bloomfield said.

A spokeswoman for beverage company Lion New Zealand said its Hornby warehouse, which is managed by Move Logistics and Warehousing, had been exposed to a case of Covid-19.

“This relates to an external truck driver who had been delivering bulk goods between two warehouses. The truck driver is not a Move or Lion employee.

“He has not been delivering to Lion customers, stores or venues.”

The Hornby warehouse was closed for deep cleaning and staff were being tested, and it is expected to reopen on Monday.

Move Logistics executive director Chris Dunphy said a Toll Group driver had been identified as positive by one of their warehousing clients. Move was not informed until yesterday, Dunphy said.

“The Toll Group driver attended one of our client’s warehousing sites on October 19 and 20 and was asymptomatic at the time.

“Following Move being contacted by our client, we have had our team members on the warehousing site tested. The site has been closed and deep cleaned, entirely as a precaution. All team members on the site have subsequently returned a negative first test.”

Stuff approached Toll for comment on Thursday but has not responded.

One of the two cases travelled back to Christchurch from Auckland on October 15 and infected someone they live with, it was announced on Thursday.

The pair, who are family members living in Bishopdale, are both unvaccinated.

Hipkins also said the two cases had not been scanning QR codes regularly but were being co-operative with health authorities. Both cases are now in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Apart from last week’s Blenheim case, the latest Christchurch case is the first in the South Island for almost a year – November 2 of last year being the last case.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the initial Covid case may have been infectious in the community for up to a week. (File photo).

At a 1pm briefing on Thursday, Hipkins said Christchurch will remain in alert level 2 for now.

The local public health unit will continue to interview the two cases to identify all possible locations of interest, said Hipkins.

The initial case travelled from Auckland to Christchurch on October 15 with a child care exemption, Hipkins told Stuff.

The exemption for travel was granted based on a condition that a negative test was returned beforehand.

The second infected case may also have gone to work while they were infectious, he said.

“The key message now is, get vaccinated,” said Hipkins.

“Cases will pop up across the country, having more people vaccinated lessens the spread. It’s not a matter of if the virus arrives, but when.”

Following the emergence of Christchurch's Covid cases there was an apparent surge in people going to the city’s testing centres.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Scores of cars were queued up at the Pages Rd testing station on Thursday morning.

About 100 cars were queued at the Pages Rd site, in east Christchurch, on Thursday morning as people waited to be swabbed.

Cars were also backed up for at least a kilometre at the Orchard Rd testing centre near Christchurch Airport.

At the end of Tuesday, 89 per cent of about 480,000 eligible people in the Canterbury DHB area had had their first dose of the vaccine – while 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.

About 106,000 people from the region still need to have a second jab for 90 per cent of the region to become fully vaccinated.