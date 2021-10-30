Healthy competition between Porirua and Hutt City as they battle it out to reach a vaccination rate of 90 per cent first

The Whole Truth: Mild reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine explained.

The masks are on, the Pfizer vaccines are ready to be administered, and the battle lines have been drawn as Porirua and Hutt City embark on a race to see which city gets to a vaccination rate of 90 per cent first.

From November 1 to November 28, people - especially Māori and Pasifika aged 18 to 35 – from the rival cities will be encouraged to get their Covid-19 jabs.

And while the competition is all fun and games – Porirua Mayor Anita Baker​ will sing a “ditty for his city” if she loses to Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry​, while Barry will do the high ropes at Adrenaline Forest if Porirua makes it to the finish line first – the desire for both cities to get their vaccination rates up is serious.

A data dump by the Ministry of Health in early October showed that people with at least one jab in Porirua suburbs such as Cannons Creek and Waitangirua, as well as Lower Hutt's Stokes Valley, ranged from 63 to 66 per cent.

READ MORE:

* Greater Wellington councils consider mandatory vaccination for council staff

* Covid-19: Wellington city's eligible population about to hit 90pc vaccine coverage for at least one dose



As part of the competition and to incentivise people, Hutt Mana Charitable Trust has given both cities $25,000 each.

In Porirua, people who got vaccinated and shared the news on social media could receive $20 which they could donate to a local community group, church, sports group, school or church.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Porirua and Hutt City are taking part in a vaccination rate competition to get both cities up to 90 per cent. Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry and Porirua Mayor Anita Baker battle it out in a socially-distanced manner.

Baker said she wanted to incentivise people to get vaccinated in areas of Porirua where there had been a slow uptake and to encourage people to get their second jabs.

Barry said once Hutt City reached 90 per cent, 10 schools would be given $3000 each – with Hutt City Council providing a $5000 top-up.

“We know the region is tracking to hit 90 per cent but there are pockets of our communities that are quite low. Especially among young Māori and Pasifika communities,” Barry said.

“It’s so important that young people get vaccinated.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Henrietta Hunkin-Tagaloa shows some of her TikTok moves to Willie Pule, 12, in Cannons Creek.

Local health providers are also involved in the competition.

Henrietta Hunkin-Tagaloa​, Pacific Director of Health at Tū Ora Compass Health New Zealand, had also got on board the race to get vaccination rates up.

Hunkin-Tagaloa said “Porirua and Hutt City are both different places demographically, but I think both communities can pick up the competition and run with it, and involve local community groups so the community overall benefits".

Hunkin-Tagaloa, who used TikTok to show young people what it was like on the Covid-19 frontline, said she hoped the competition would encourage people to come out and get vaccinated, and help the community.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Henrietta Hunkin-Tagaloa is the Pacific Director of Health at Tū Ora Compass Health New Zealand. She's also taking part in the campaign and encouraging people to get vaccinated in the race between Porirua and Hutt City.

Teresea Olsen​, general manager of Kokiri Marae in Lower Hutt, said anything that could be done to get people aged 18 to 35 vaccinated had to be a plus.

“If a competition helps, then bring it on,” Olsen said.

Ngāti Toa chief executive Helmut Modlik​ said there was no harm in drawing on an idea to get attention and engagement around vaccinations.

“We're talking about life and death so if we can think of ideas and especially ideas that come from young people which resonate with them then it’s worth doing and worth thinking about.”

MANDY TE/Stuff Jaistone Finau, 22, says he is confident Porirua could win.

Jaistone Finau​, president of Tauira Pasifika and one of the organisers of the Pasifika Youth Vaccination Festival in Cannons Creek on ‘’Super Saturday’’, said there had always been a rivalry between Hutt City and Porirua.

“This challenge makes it easier to involve the community,” the 22-year-old said.

A second Pasifika Youth Vaccination event was being planned for roughly November 13.

A Cannons Creek local himself, Finau was confident Porirua could win.

“We've just got to mobilise our people.”