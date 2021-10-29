Covid-19: Two close contacts in Christchurch test positive, taking city's outbreak to four cases

Canterbury has become the fourth district health board in New Zealand to have 90 per cent of its eligible population inoculated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A parent of student at a Christchurch school has been deemed a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

In a post on its website on Friday, Spreydon School said a parent had informed the school they were a close contact of one of the four cases confirmed in the city since Wednesday night.

“We have been in communication with Healthline and Ministry of Education regarding the steps we should take given these circumstances. The family are not attending school since the identification on Wednesday evening and are following Ministry of Health guidelines,” it said.

The whole school was considered a bubble and anyone with Covid-19 symptoms was asked to get tested.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Truck driver who tested positive delivered goods between two warehouses

* Covid-19: Canterbury hits 90 per cent first dose vaccine target



“In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation and will communicate with you if the circumstances change. We will continue to operate our level 2 protocols and ask our whānau to ensure you follow these for all our students, staff and community members,” the school's post said.

Two new expected cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch were made public by the Ministry of Health on Friday. Both are close contacts of the city's two existing cases confirmed on Wednesday night.

There are now a total of 13 close contacts from the city's cases.

The two new cases revealed on Friday are currently isolating with public health support, the ministry said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff New World Bishopdale, pictured here on Thursday, is one of the city’s 13 locations of interest.

They are from the same household. More information is being gathered to identify any other close contacts or exposure events.

The ministry has also confirmed Covid-19 was detected in Christchurch's wastewater in a test done on Wednesday. The wastewater catchment where the sample was taken from covers a population of more than 300,000 people.

Further samples taken from a range of sites across Canterbury are still being collated, with results expected early next week.

More than 3000 Covid-19 tests were completed in Canterbury on Thursday.

The initial two cases in Christchurch were first revealed early on Thursday. They have since been moved to a managed isolation and quarantine facility.

One of the original two is a woman in her 50s who flew back to Christchurch from Auckland on October 15 after spending five days there under a travel exemption.

The second case – a relative of the first living in the same household – is a truck driver. He spent three or four days driving around Christchurch and the north of the city while potentially infectious.

There are 13 locations of interest spread across Christchurch. One location initially announced on Thursday, Waimairi Takeaway, has since been removed from the list. It is unclear why.

On Friday, the central city bus interchange on the corner of Lichfield and Colombo streets was revealed as the 13th location of interest. A case visited the exchange on Wednesday, October 20 between 2.15pm and 2.45pm.

STUFF Stuff visited Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

Health authorities are still urging people to closely monitor the ministry’s location of interest page.

Anyone in Canterbury – especially those in Christchurch – with any cold or flu-like symptoms is asked to get tested.

On Friday, Canterbury became the fourth district health board in New Zealand to have 90 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Some 70.5 per cent of Canterbury's eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations spiked in Canterbury on Thursday when news of the two Covid-19 cases broke. About 3300 people got their first dose during the day, while 7500 people got their second jab.