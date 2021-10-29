36 days and counting ... why a mariner has done more than twice as long in Covid isolation as required by law

Daniel White spent 23 days at sea on the Belle Stella, which should have counted as time in isolation.

A mariner who has spent 36 days in Covid isolation – more than twice the required time – is begging authorities to release him from MIQ so he can be with his cancer-stricken partner and her children.

Daniel White, a fumigator of Tauranga, thought he’d be able to go straight home after the ship he travelled on from China arrived in Wellington on October 16, because time spent at sea can be counted as isolation as long as a negative Covid test is returned.

White had been at sea for 23 days and was symptom-free throughout that time, keeping daily temperature records.

But no-one from local health authorities was available in Wellington to test White and the foreign crew. The ship sailed to New Plymouth and there was no-one available there, either.

White said he was told health staff were too busy giving vaccines on Super Saturday to carry out tests of shipping crews.

Eventually the ship’s agent arranged a spot in MIQ for White, and he was bussed to Rotorua, where he was put into isolation at Rydges Hotel.

The rest of the crew left New Zealand with the ship.

White said he had since returned three negative tests.

“If anyone who’s waiting overseas for an [MIQ] room, if they knew I was sitting here on day 36 taking a room when I don’t need to be here...,” White said. “It's unbelievable I’m here at day 36. You’d think common sense would prevail here.”

White is in isolation at Rydges in Rotorua.

White wants to get home so he can support his partner, who has leukaemia, and her five children, one of whom has special needs.

“My mental health is suffering because of it, just the stress.”

On previous overseas trips during the pandemic he’d flown home, and happily did his 14 days in MIQ.

He only took this job because it was a return journey by ship, and he understood he could skip MIQ because of time spent at sea.

“I’ve been [on the ship] for 28 days [in total] and they want me to go into isolation for 14 days on top of that – so effectively I’m being isolated for 42 days – I’m just not happy with that situation.”

He said he had applied multiple times for an exemption, but didn’t hear back from anyone until after Stuff began making inquiries on Friday.

In an email, an MIQ team member apologised for the delays and said a decision on his case would be made on Friday afternoon.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said in a statement that White’s ship, Belle Stella, did not apply for shore leave through the port health/DHB team, which was why White had to go into MIQ.

The Ministry did not respond to questions about whether White would be released early given the circumstances.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said that under the Maritime Border Order, the whole crew must be tested for Covid in order for one member to disembark.

It was up to the ship’s agent to organise the testing of the crew with the local public health unit.

A spokesman for the shipping agency said it was not the agent’s fault – rather, no health staff were available to do Covid testing when the ship arrived.

“So the only option after that is for him to get off under quarantine regulations, and he goes straight into MIQ for two weeks, and that’s what happened. It is what it is.”

Since the Delta outbreak, these types of situations had been cropping up “a bit”, the agent said.

Tauranga MP Simon Bridges said he would be livid if he was in White’s position.

“In terms of bureaucratic ridiculousness, this almost takes the biscuit. He’s now been 36 days and counting in isolation, it’s almost as if the bureaucrats ... don’t get that this is a New Zealander and a couple of months of his life they’re playing with.

“There’s no shortage of people who need to get into our MIQ under the rules, this gentleman is taking up space that could be used by one of them.”

White said he wasn’t the only one – there was another mariner at Rydges in a similar position.

“The army officers here are of the same mindset as me – ‘what’s going on, we need to get you the f... out of here’.”

It was ironic authorities were being so strict when they were lax in other areas, White said. Members of his crew were able to mix with port workers, practising social distancing.

“China is 10-fold on how organised they are compared to us. I couldn't even leave the accommodation block there ... they have to be in full Hazmat suits whenever they’re outside, everyone coming on board they're all sprayed down. Here, you just walk on like you're jumping on a cruise ship or something.”