Cantabrians on high alert as vaccination rate passes 90 per cent

Christchurch’s Covid outbreak has helped push vaccination rates past 90 per cent as authorities remain on high alert for new cases.

With four cases confirmed by late yesterday and more testing under way, the city remains under level 2 restrictions.

Friday’s new cases are in the same household. They are close contacts of the Bishopdale couple identified on Thursday as the city’s first cases for almost a year after one travelled to Auckland and back.

The outbreak may also have spread to Tonga, which reported its first-ever case on Friday after a fully-vaccinated arrival from a repatriation flight from Christchurch returned a positive Covid result. New Zealand’s Ministry of Health is investigating with officials in Tonga.

In Christchurch, 15 locations visited by the city’s four confirmed cases include supermarkets, takeaway food outlets, dairies, petrol stations, and the central city Bus Interchange, which was closed for a deep clean overnight. A Move Logistics’ depot in Hornby was also closed for cleaning after one of the first cases, a truck driver, delivered goods there.

Thirteen close contacts of the cases identified by health authorities are isolating and will undergo further testing, authorities said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Move Logistics underwent deep cleaning after a truck driver who later tested positive for Covid-19 transported goods there.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government would need evidence that transmission had taken off before the city was put in lockdown. He had received advice suggesting that was unlikely, he said.

Hipkins said they should be able to “ring-fence” the number of people involved because the initial cases had been in limited places with a medium-to-high exposure risk.

Wastewater testing has also detected Covid in Christchurch. The testing is also being done in other parts of Canterbury.

STUFF There are 10 ingredients in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip is not one of them.

Thursday’s outbreak led to 10,800 vaccinations in the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) region that day, including 3300 first doses to push the vaccination rate past 90 per cent. The region’s fully vaccinated rate is 71 per cent.

Thousands more turned out to vaccination centres on Friday.

Canterbury is the first district health board in the South Island, and the fourth in New Zealand, to have 90 per cent of its eligible population at least partly vaccinated.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Canterbury University students queued on campus for Covid19 vaccinations on Friday.

Over 3000 swabs were taken across the region on Thursday, with numbers high again yesterday, the CDHB reported.

Restrictions on visitors to CDHB hospitals and other facilities introduced on Friday morning will be reviewed on Monday.

Spreydon School said on Friday that a parent of a student had been deemed a close contact of one of the four confirmed cases.

Health Ministry advice for people who visited locations of interest is to check for symptoms for 14 days after the time of exposure, and get tested if symptomatic.

However, the Ministry also urged “anyone in Canterbury – especially those in Christchurch – with any symptoms, no matter how mild” to please get tested.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff New World Bishopdale was visited twice earlier this week by people who have tested positive for Covid19.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said the locations of interest advice was “a bit meaningless” but may encourage people who were there to get tested.

Baker said international evidence confirmed it was possible to get Covid-19 through “fleeting contacts” with people who had the infection.

It was not known how many cases had resulted from casual or fleeting contacts in New Zealand, but there were cases which could not be traced to a source.

Baker called on the Ministry of Health to share more data about each case to help improve understanding about transmission risk.

“This is the kind of question I’ve been asking from the beginning, you’ve got these places of interest, so what’s the risk?”

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu, an immunologist at Otago University, urged people to get vaccinated.

"Sadly we’re continuing to see triple digits reflecting daily Covid case numbers as a result of Delta transmission within communities and across borders.”

With the virus now in the South Island, the country’s border controls required focus, she said.