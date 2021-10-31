Covid-19: Up to 900 weekly cases in Southern worst-case scenario

Southern District Health Board chief executive Chris Fleming says despite increasing vaccination rates, it's vitally important that “we stop at nothing to make sure that every part of our community has the highest possible vaccination rates.”

The Southern District Health Board is preparing for the worst case scenario of up to 900 community cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago and 40 hospitalisations a week.

Modelling suggests up to four of those people could be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and given the average length of stay for Covid-19 patients, hospital occupancy could reach between two to three times this level.

In a report due to be tabled to the board on Tuesday, chief executive Chris Fleming says: “It is vital that we move swiftly into the preparedness for living with Covid-19 in the Southern region ... The numbers are concerning, and we must plan for the worst-case scenario.”

The forecast is based on national modelling for when New Zealand moves into its traffic light system, which is set to be introduced when all district health boards reach a 90 per cent vaccination rate.

Under current vaccination rates, Southern DHB is expected to reach this target by November 24, but Tairāwhiti DHB, with the country's lowest rates, may only get there on January 18.

Southern DHB has been planning for endemic Covid-19 for some time, Fleming writes, but this is now being co-ordinated at local, regional and national levels.

The Ministry of Health has indicated that up to 95 per cent of cases will be managed by primary health providers in the community and Fleming says planning things like transport and welfare arrangements will be as important as hospital plans.

More than 500 Aucklanders are already isolating at home with phone support from Healhline.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southern District Health Board chief executive officer Chris Fleming says: “If the endemic is not managed effectively, the health system will be placed under more and more strain and access to planned care will be jeopardised.”

Dr Jeff Lowe, a Karori GP advising the Government, said on Wednesday that clinical pathways to manage Covid in the community were very close to being signed off and that the majority of monitoring would take place by phone and cover simple observations like temperature, pulse rate, breathing rate and oxygen saturation.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson explained that once a person had been diagnosed, they would be contacted by a Public Health staff member for an assessment to decide the next steps.

Those who were able to consistently meet home isolation requirements, had adequate space to isolate from others, and did not have high clinical needs, would be allowed to isolate at home rather than being moved to a dedicated accommodation, the spokesperson said.

People isolating at home would be contacted periodically by public health staff to identify those in need for hospital care at as early a stage as possible.

“This improves outcomes and helps avoid unnecessary treatment in hospital,” the spokesperson said, adding that many people would not need more support than the check ins.

“Mild Covid-19 symptoms can be managed with fluids, rest, paracetamol or similar analgesic,” the spokesperson said.

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners president Dr Sam Murton added that those with underlying health issues should make sure they had enough medication on hand to be able to isolate for two weeks.

“Don’t forget about your other health needs. If you're someone who gets gout, make sure you’ve got your gout medication.”

The Southern DHB is working with Civil Defence Emergency Management Southland and Otago who have existing links with welfare groups to help with the provision of food, psychosocial support, animal needs, and other pastoral care.

“Intra-regional transport guidelines to move positive cases or close contacts to alternative accommodation are currently awaiting Ministry of Health sign off,” Fleming reports.