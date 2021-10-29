Covid-19: Christchurch case in Tonga shows more community spread likely

A Covid-19 case travelled from Christchurch to Tonga and tested positive while in managed isolation. (File photo).

An immunologist is warning of potentially “catastrophic” consequences for Tonga, if a case that flew into the island nation isn’t contained.

The person with Covid-19 travelled from Christchurch. It is the first-ever case of the virus for the island nation.

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said news of the case was “heart-breaking” for Tonga.

"Tonga has been one of a group of countries within the Pacific region that has managed to protect its people by keeping the virus out of the country for so long. If this case is not contained, the potential consequences for the Tongan nation will be catastrophic.”

NZ was continuing to see triple-digit Covid-19 cases confirmed, Sika-Paotonu said.

The case that travelled to Tonga “likely indicates more Covid-19 spread in the Christchurch community than is being currently reflected by the Covid-19 case numbers”, she said.

The positive Covid-19 case was among 215​ passengers to arrive in Tonga on Wednesday, Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa​ confirmed.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu: “If this case is not contained, the potential consequences for the Tongan nation will be catastrophic.”

The case was tested while in managed isolation at the Tanoa Hotel​ on Thursday, during routine testing, and returned a positive result on Friday.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health was investigating the Tonga case.

In a statement, the ministry said the person returned a negative pre-departure test before leaving Christchurch.

They were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and had received their second dose two weeks ago.

A ministry spokesperson declined to answer further questions about the case. “We don’t have further information at this stage. There will be a further update [on Saturday].”

The Tongan prime minister made the announcement on national radio on Friday, asking Tongans to prepare themselves for the weekend, follow curfews and practice social distancing.

As of October 25, around 31 per cent of the population in Tonga had been fully vaccinated, according to Our World In Data, and around 16 per cent had received one dose.

One-way quarantine-free travel was set to start with Tonga, along with Samoa, Tokelau and Vanuatu, on November 8.