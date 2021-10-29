Covid-19: Tonga reports first ever case, traveller flew from Christchurch

A Covid-19 case travelled from Christchurch to Tonga and tested positive while in managed isolation. (File photo).

A Covid-19 case has been confirmed in Tonga after travelling from Christchurch – the first-ever case of the virus for the island nation.

The person was among 215​ passengers to arrive on Wednesday, Tonga’s Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa​ confirmed.

World Health Organisation (WHO) data shows this will be the first reported Covid-19 case of the virus in Tonga since the pandemic began.

The case was tested while in managed isolation at the Tanoa Hotel​ on Thursday, during routine testing, and returned a positive result on Friday.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health was investigating the Tonga case.

In a statement, the ministry said the person returned a negative pre-departure test before leaving Christchurch. They were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine and had received their second dose two weeks ago.

The prime minister made the announcement on national radio on Friday, asking Tongans to prepare themselves for the weekend, follow curfews and practice social distancing.

As of October 25, around 31 per cent of the population in Tonga had been fully vaccinated, according to Our World In Data, and around 16 per cent had received one dose.

One-way quarantine-free travel was set to start with Tonga, along with Samoa, Tokelau and Vanuatu, on November 8.