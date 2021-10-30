Covid-19: New case in Christchurch recently got out of MIQ, no reports of link to other four cases

Two Christchurch buses used on Wednesday October 20 were listed as locations of interest on Saturday. (File photo)

Another case of Covid-19 has been identified in the Christchurch community, but the Ministry has not indicated a link to the four cases discovered earlier this week. The source is under investigation.

The case is a fully-vaccinated person who recently travelled from overseas, stayed in an Auckland managed isolation and quarantine facility, and then travelled to Christchurch after being released, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The person returned multiple negative tests while in MIQ, including one on day 12 of their stay. The person got another test on Thursday, which returned a positive result on Friday night.

They are now self-isolating in Christchurch and further tests are underway to determine the source of their infection – and whether it is a current or historical infection.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also confirmed there are two Christchurch-based household contacts of the person who tested positive for Covid-19 in Tonga on Friday. That person had flown there from Christchurch.

STUFF Stuff visited Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

There are two other contacts of the case who have flown from Christchurch to Wellington.

All four contacts have been asked by health officials to get tested and self-isolate.

No information has been provided yet by the Ministry of Health about the source of the Tonga case. It is not clear if it is linked to Christchurch's other cases.

On Friday, immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said the Tongan case, who flew there on Wednesday, likely indicated “more Covid-19 spread in the Christchurch community than is being currently reflected by the Covid-19 case numbers”.

Meanwhile, nearly 8000 Covid-19 vaccinations were administered in Canterbury on Friday, as demand for the jab continued to spike in the wake of Christchurch's Covid-19 outbreak.

About 5800 people living in the Canterbury DHB area got their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, while another 2100 people got their first dose, according to Ministry of Health data.

Friday’s demand for second doses has seen the portion of the Canterbury DHB eligible population that is fully-vaccinated jump from 70.6 per cent to 71.8 per cent.

90.4 per cent of the region's eligible population is inoculated with at least one dose.

On Saturday, a drop-in vaccination clinic opened up in the heart of Aranui, a Christchurch suburb with the region's lowest vaccination rates.

The suburb is home to about 3400 eligible residents and data released earlier this week showed only 45.2 per cent of them were fully-vaccinated.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Aranui, a suburb in Christchurch's east, has low vaccination rates - but a pop-up clinic is running in the heart of the suburb on Saturday.

The rates are even lower among Aranui’s Māori residents. Only 28.5 per cent of them are double-jabbed.

Saturday's clinic, named “Choice Aranui", is offering vaccinations until 3pm from the Aranui/Wainoni Community Centre on Hampshire St.

No booking is needed and sausages and whitebait patties are on offer.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel and several local politicians have been down at the clinic this morning.

There are now 17 locations of interest throughout Christchurch, though one location, New World Bishopdale, was visited twice on different days.

A location of interest means the site was visited by someone who was later confirmed to have Covid-19. People who were at a location at the listed time should only get tested if they develop symptoms.

Two Christchurch buses were added to the list at 8am on Saturday.

The first bus used by a positive case was the number 17 route on Wednesday October 20, from 2 to 2.30pm. The bus ran between stop 40807 on Wairakei Rd to the central city bus interchange.

The second bus linked to a positive case is the number five (formerly the yellow) route. It was used on the same day as the first, but between 2.30 and 3pm. The bus ran from the central city bus interchange to a stop on the corner of Manchester and Worcester St.

The bus interchange itself became a location of interest on Friday afternoon – and it was later closed for a precautionary deep clean.