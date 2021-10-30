Covid-19: Two Christchurch buses are locations of interest

Two Christchurch buses used on Wednesday October 20 were listed as locations of interest on Saturday. (File photo)

Two Christchurch buses that were used 10 days ago are now locations of interest related to the city’s Covid-19 outbreak.

The first bus used by a positive case was the number 17 route on Wednesday October 20, from 2 to 2.30pm. The bus ran between stop 40807 on Wairakei Rd to the central city bus interchange.

The second bus linked to a positive case is the number five (formerly the yellow) route. It was used on the same day as the first, but between 2.30 and 3pm. The bus ran from the central city bus interchange to a stop on the corner of Manchester and Worcester St.

The bus interchange itself became a location of interest on Friday afternoon.

The Christchurch City Council closed the exchange at 8pm on Friday to do an overnight deep clean.

Stuff visited Bishopdale Village Mall to see how Cantabrians are feeling about the new cases of Covid-19 in Christchurch.

The council's head of facilities, property and planning, Bruce Rendall, said on Friday the deep clean was “out of an abundance of precaution”.

A location of interest means the site was visited by someone who was later confirmed to have Covid-19. People who were at a location at the listed time should only get tested if they develop symptoms.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said on Friday the locations of interest advice was “a bit meaningless” but may encourage people who were there to get tested.

Baker said international evidence confirmed it was possible to get Covid-19 through “fleeting contacts” with people who had the infection.

The addition of the two buses on Saturday mean there are now 17 locations of interest throughout the city - though one location, New World Bishopdale, was visited twice on different days.

On Friday, FreshChoice Barrington, the bus interchange, and the second New World Bishopdale visit were the only new locations of interest. Waimairi Takeaway was removed from the list on Friday but later readded.

The first 13 locations of interest in Christchurch were revealed on Thursday.

On Friday, the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the city increased to four after confirmation of two new cases who live in the same household.

They are close contacts of the Bishopdale couple identified on Thursday as the city’s first cases for almost a year after one travelled to Auckland and back.

A further update on Christchurch’s outbreak will be provided about 1pm on Saturday by the Ministry of Health.