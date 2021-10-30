Covid-19: 160 new community cases, contacts in Wellington test negative

Four contacts of the Covid case who flew from Christchurch to Tonga have tested negative. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has confirmed an additional 160 cases in the community – the highest daily increase in the pandemic.

The contacts included two people who were still in Christchurch and two who travelled to Wellington on October 26. On Saturday, the ministry confirmed that all four contacts returned negative Covid results. The contacts, two in Wellington and two in Christchurch, are all self-isolating and will have Day 5 tests.

The case that flew to Tonga on Wednesday had returned a negative test prior to departing and was fully vaccinated. The Ministry of Health had advised anyone with symptoms in Wellington to get tested.

160 new community cases

There were 160 new Covid-19 cases to report in the community, including one in Christchurch, the Ministry of Health confirmed. This was the highest daily increase for the entire pandemic.

Of the new cases, 151 were in Auckland, as well as seven in Waikato, one in Northland, and one in Christchurch.

The Christchurch case was a fully vaccinated recent international arrival who tested negative multiple times in MIQ in Auckland. They were tested on Thursday and returned a positive result on Friday night. They were now self-isolating. The source of infection and whether it was an acute or historical case were yet to be determined.

In Waikato, two of the cases were in Kāwhia and were reported in Friday’s update, three were from Hamilton, one from the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area, and one from Ōtorohanga. All were isolating with public health oversight.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A Covid-19 testing station on Pages Rd, Christchurch was busy on Thursday after news of the two new cases in the city. Cases in the region grew to four on Friday.

Links for two Hamilton cases and the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi had already been determined, the rest were still being investigated.

The Ministry of Health was yet to establish links for 95 cases. Of the 65 cases already linked, 38 were household contacts.

Of the Northland cases, just one was being officially reported as one had been confirmed on Friday and two had been reported to the ministry after 9am, they would be officially added to the tally on Sunday.

The four cases were from the same household in Kaipara. Investigations were still underway to determine any potential links to the outbreak.

The Delta outbreak as a whole had grown to 3205 active cases.

The ministry said this increase in numbers was a reminder of the infectiousness of Covid, particularly the Delta variant. “The rise in case numbers is not unexpected and is [in] line with modelling to date.”

“Anyone with symptoms is asked to please get tested and reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already.”

Public health expert Dr Lesley Gray from the University of Otago worried there were Covid-positive people in the community not stepping forward for testing.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said hopes that cases would remain under 100 a day were dashed with the reality showing systems were being put under increasing pressure. This would likely result in lags in data getting into the system.

"The range of cases reported today just show the different scenarios encountered by the public health teams doing contact tracing and case investigations.

"Several of the new cases reported highlight the importance of everyone, including those who are partially or fully vaccinated, continuing to wear masks and getting tested if they have symptoms that could be Covid-19, even if those symptoms are very mild.”

There were 47 people in hospital on Saturday – up from 37 on Friday – with two of these in ICU/HDU. Twelve of these were in Waitematā, 14 in Middlemore, and 21 in Auckland. The average age of hospitalised cases was 45.

Wiles said the “overwhelming majority" of people being hospitalised in this outbreak were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, which highlighted the importance of getting both doses.

”With cases popping up around the country I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It's important to remember that people aren’t fully immunised until two weeks after their second dose, so the sooner people get their first dose, the better."

"We can only hope with more and more people vaccinated that we do not see a major upturn in hospitalisations,” Gray added.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff One expert worried there were Covid-positive people in the community not getting tested.

Auckland retirement village reports eight new cases

An additional seven residents and a staff member of Edmonton Meadows Retirement Village in Henderson, Auckland, were included in Saturday's case update. That takes the number of cases in the village to nine.

The Covid-positive staffer has been stood down at this time. "It’s important to note there are high levels of vaccination among residents of the home, and all staff are fully vaccinated," the ministry said. All staff and residents had been tested and would be tested again on day five and day 12. The village had been operating under alert level 3 guidelines for visitors.

In the wider Auckland region, the ministry continued to push for more testing of symptomatic people in Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa.

New MIQ cases, testing and vaccination updates

There were two new cases to report in managed isolation – one travelled from the UK via Singapore on October 26 and the other from Singapore direct on October 27. They were both picked up during routine day one testing in an Auckland facility.

Forty-six of Friday’s cases were infectious in the community.

A total of 28,925 tests were processed on Friday, and 42,755 vaccine doses were administered - 10,995 first doses and 31,760 second doses.

In total, 88 per cent of the eligible population had been vaccinated with at least one dose, and 74 per cent with two doses.